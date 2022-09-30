Read full article on original website
Recently signed law expands the reporting requirements for pay data
Any California employer with 15 or more employees will now have to report salary range in job postings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
