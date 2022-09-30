ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine State
Maine Government
Maine Education
fhsfalconer.com

Youngkin Attacks Transgender Rights

This article contains mentions of suicide that may make readers uncomfortable. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has rewritten model policies about the treatment of transgender and gender non-conforming students in Virginia. These laws are expected to be enacted in October, but have faced criticism and are expected to face legal challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona

On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
ARIZONA STATE
KRON4 News

California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush In Florida With Wiz Khalifa, Will Donate To Hurricane Ian Victims

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 8. "This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa in Florida," reads a press release. To celebrate the launch, Wiz...
FLORIDA STATE
