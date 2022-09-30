Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Aviation crew rescues 89-year-old man who crashes his hang glider in San Bernardino mountains
An 89-year-old man was rescued after crashing his hang glider into a mountain in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Susumu Sagara, a resident of Gardena, was not injured in the incident. He arrived at Marshall Peak, in the San Bernardino mountains, to...
nypressnews.com
Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
Memorial held for California man after fentanyl overdose at music festival
A memorial service was held in Montebello on Saturday to remember a man who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs at a San Bernardino music festival. Eli Rodriguez, 27, was one of two deaths reported during the Nocturnal Wonderland Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance event ran from Sept. 16 to Sept.19 at the Glen […]
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
vvng.com
2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Adelanto. It happened at about 4:12 pm, on September 28, 2022, in the area of Chamberlaine Way and Bellflower Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the preliminary info is two gunshot victims but...
One wounded in shooting at San Bernardino shopping mall
A shooting at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino forced part of the shopping center to be evacuated Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. just outside the food court, San Bernardino police told KTLA. Sky5 video showed officers cordoning off the sidewalk next to a mall entrance. Police say the shooting was […]
328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant
Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
vvng.com
VVUHSD works with Victorville PD to ensure safety after threatening graffiti found at CIMS
VICTORVILLE — The Cobalt Institute of Math & Science campus was locked down Friday as Victorville Police Department deputies conducted a precautionary search of the school after threatening graffiti was found in a campus bathroom. Deputies searched the school with a specialized dog and determined that there were no...
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Person who Distributed Narcotics in Pasadena Sentenced
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 11, 2020, Pasadena Police responded to seven drug overdose incidents in the City of Pasadena. Three of the overdose victims did not survive. As a result of these deaths, the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Maria Bolanos-Hernandez on September 16, 2020.
Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild
A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers. After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths.
nbcpalmsprings.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
