SC USPS closures due to Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT, SC. (WSAV) – The U.S. Postal Service South Carolina District has announced a temporary suspension of retail operations in Beaufort and Parris Island, due to Hurricane Ian.

The retail operations are suspended at following post offices until further notice:

Marine Corps Air Station located at 1283 Geiger Blvd in Beaufort, SC

located at 1283 Geiger Blvd in Beaufort, SC Parris Island Post Office located at 292 Boulevard De France on Parris Island, SC

During this closure, the alternate location for retail services are at the Beaufort Main Post Office located at 501 Charles St. in Beaufort, SC. Their retail hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m..

More Information on postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events is available here.