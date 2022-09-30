ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Tyreek Hill Admits Why He Picked Trade to Dolphins Over Jets

It didn't last long, but there was a moment earlier this spring when it looked like the Jets could land wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade. New York was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire the Chiefs star wide receiver, reportedly willing to use the No. 10 overall pickin the 2022 NFL Draft in the deal. It was even reported that the Jetshad a trade in placefor Hill, but they fell short in the sweepstakes when the Dolphins swooped in, offering a lucrative extension.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Centre Daily

Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange

View the original article to see embedded media. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are both two of the biggest superstars in their respective sports. Their level of stardom has at times been compared, as each play the game with a level of flare and joy that attracts fans from across the world.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

New York Giants Open as Underdogs vs. Packers Ahead of London Date

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants, favored in their last three games by SI Sportsbook, open up the current week as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers, whom they’ll meet Sunday in London. The high point spread likely reflects the Giants'...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Discussing Health Scare

View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt became visibly emotional Sunday after his team’s 26–16 win over the Panthers while fielding questions about a recent health scare. Watt shocked the NFL world Sunday when just hours before the Carolina game he shared...
NFL
Centre Daily

‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Jerseys#Dolphins#Sports Illustrated#American Football#Abg Si Llc
Centre Daily

Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared After Being Shot

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was medically cleared by the team’s training staff less than six weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., has been...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Lewis Cine Suffered Compound Fracture, Will Remain in London After Surgery

The Vikings have provided an update on rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in Sunday's game against the Saints. "After suffering an injury in yesterday’s game, Lewis Cine was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4," the team announced in a statement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Campbell on Levi Onwuzurike: ‘That Meter’s Not Moving’

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a plethora of issues on the defensive side of the ball. After a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. were forced to evaluate the performance of Detroit’s defensive staff. Though defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has struggled...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason

Some may call the Guardians brand of baseball old-school, others may call it disgusting, but I call it the perfect style of baseball for the postseason. There's no denying that the Guardians have approached the game a little differently than other teams this season. They were self-aware and realized they wouldn't be the hardest-hitting team but they could still make up for it in other ways. For example, base running, stealing, and defense.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL
Centre Daily

Are the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings a Good Football Team? The Jury’s Still Out

Four games into the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season, Kevin O'Connell's team remains a bit of an enigma. Sunday's win over the Saints in London moved the Vikings to 3-1. They've bounced back from a rough loss to the Eagles with a pair of dramatic victories, and they sit atop the NFC North standings thanks to their tiebreaker over the Packers. O'Connell is off to the best start by a Vikings head coach since Dennis Green won five of his first six games in 1992. Justin Jefferson is back among the league leaders in receiving after another huge performance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Pelicans, Rare Designs Team Up To Add Local Flavor To Future Jerseys

The NBA jersey-reveal season is almost over, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to issue an official release. However, the team is starting to embrace its history since the Hornets' days. It would not be surprising to see more localized touches on future jerseys. The Pelicans again have partnered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4. To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season. It's just one of the keys...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy