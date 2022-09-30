Read full article on original website
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
Tyreek Hill Admits Why He Picked Trade to Dolphins Over Jets
It didn't last long, but there was a moment earlier this spring when it looked like the Jets could land wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade. New York was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire the Chiefs star wide receiver, reportedly willing to use the No. 10 overall pickin the 2022 NFL Draft in the deal. It was even reported that the Jetshad a trade in placefor Hill, but they fell short in the sweepstakes when the Dolphins swooped in, offering a lucrative extension.
Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange
View the original article to see embedded media. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are both two of the biggest superstars in their respective sports. Their level of stardom has at times been compared, as each play the game with a level of flare and joy that attracts fans from across the world.
New York Giants Open as Underdogs vs. Packers Ahead of London Date
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants, favored in their last three games by SI Sportsbook, open up the current week as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers, whom they’ll meet Sunday in London. The high point spread likely reflects the Giants'...
JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Discussing Health Scare
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt became visibly emotional Sunday after his team’s 26–16 win over the Panthers while fielding questions about a recent health scare. Watt shocked the NFL world Sunday when just hours before the Carolina game he shared...
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared After Being Shot
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was medically cleared by the team’s training staff less than six weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., has been...
Lewis Cine Suffered Compound Fracture, Will Remain in London After Surgery
The Vikings have provided an update on rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in Sunday's game against the Saints. "After suffering an injury in yesterday’s game, Lewis Cine was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4," the team announced in a statement.
Campbell on Levi Onwuzurike: ‘That Meter’s Not Moving’
The Detroit Lions are dealing with a plethora of issues on the defensive side of the ball. After a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. were forced to evaluate the performance of Detroit’s defensive staff. Though defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has struggled...
Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason
Some may call the Guardians brand of baseball old-school, others may call it disgusting, but I call it the perfect style of baseball for the postseason. There's no denying that the Guardians have approached the game a little differently than other teams this season. They were self-aware and realized they wouldn't be the hardest-hitting team but they could still make up for it in other ways. For example, base running, stealing, and defense.
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
Are the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings a Good Football Team? The Jury’s Still Out
Four games into the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season, Kevin O'Connell's team remains a bit of an enigma. Sunday's win over the Saints in London moved the Vikings to 3-1. They've bounced back from a rough loss to the Eagles with a pair of dramatic victories, and they sit atop the NFC North standings thanks to their tiebreaker over the Packers. O'Connell is off to the best start by a Vikings head coach since Dennis Green won five of his first six games in 1992. Justin Jefferson is back among the league leaders in receiving after another huge performance.
Pelicans, Rare Designs Team Up To Add Local Flavor To Future Jerseys
The NBA jersey-reveal season is almost over, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to issue an official release. However, the team is starting to embrace its history since the Hornets' days. It would not be surprising to see more localized touches on future jerseys. The Pelicans again have partnered...
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder will officially take the court again for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver against the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to build chemistry and showcase the work they've put in over the summer. These are important games,...
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4. To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season. It's just one of the keys...
