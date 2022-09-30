ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Oldest neighborhood in El Paso Sunset Heights hosting tour of homes

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The public can see mansions, bungalows and apartments in this year's tour of homes in Sunset Heights. The event is expected to happen Saturday from noon to 4 pm. It's an opportunity to get an look inside some of the most architecturally significant homes...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way

Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting

El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of History holds Hubble: The Space Telescope exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City El Paso Museum of History will host an out-of-this-world exhibit! Hubble: The Space Telescope. The exhibit will be on view beginning October 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
EL PASO, TX

