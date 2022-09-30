Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom Handy
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
Oldest neighborhood in El Paso Sunset Heights hosting tour of homes
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The public can see mansions, bungalows and apartments in this year's tour of homes in Sunset Heights. The event is expected to happen Saturday from noon to 4 pm. It's an opportunity to get an look inside some of the most architecturally significant homes...
El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way
Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
El Paso County implements new fee for county's parks, recreation facilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso will implement new fees for the county's parks and recreation facilities. The implementation of the new fee will take effect on Oct. 1. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, 2022, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court....
El Paso County Commissioners can not move forward with certificates of obligation for UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in...
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
El Paso Museum of History holds Hubble: The Space Telescope exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City El Paso Museum of History will host an out-of-this-world exhibit! Hubble: The Space Telescope. The exhibit will be on view beginning October 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the...
1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino
EL PASO, Texas — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on I-10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police say at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10 in both...
Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
Flex of the Night: Franklin turns error on the snap into a touchdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week six of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Shay Smith and Elias Rangel from the Franklin Cougars. The play started out with a snap that went over the head of Smith. He was able to pick it up twenty yards...
Vigil held for 28 year old man who had down syndrome and was brutally murdered
A vigil was held Saturday night for Manuel Sanchez Jr. at Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park in far east El Paso. Sanchez Jr. was 28 years old and had Down syndrome. He was found brutally murdered earlier this month. “Everyone is speechless; we just have no words to this and we...
