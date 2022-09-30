Read full article on original website
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
WLUC
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
