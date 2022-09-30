ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsford, MI

WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
9&10 News

2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
WLUC

Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
