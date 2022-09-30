ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowley, MA

thelocalne.ws

Letter: Engel says Electric Light Department changes are a bad idea

With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Service Dog Column:

Any town that has a leash law really ought to have at least one dog park; otherwise, every dog in town will never have a chance to run and exercise properly. Walking along on a six-foot leash is not the same as running. Ipswich has plenty of room for several dog parks, and the parks would also entertain many seniors who could enjoy just sitting on a bench watching the chaos.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
TOPSFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Purrfect pets: Mikey and Boomer

IPSWICH — Brothers and best friends Mikey (white/tabby) and Boomer (black/white) are 14-year-old cats looking for a foster or forever home. Mikey was recently diagnosed as diabetic, so he needs to get insulin injections twice a day (he doesn’t even notice the shots). Mikey and Boomer are both...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Police officer cartwheels

I was very impressed with police officer Joe Perna as he demonstrated a cartwheel for children at Southern Heights. Perna was recruited by Coreen Howland, resident service provider, for the purpose of organizing events for the children. He hopes to have activities in the future for all ages. Mary Blaquiere.
IPSWICH, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Stretch those old bones in October

Melanie Simard has partnered with some local breweries this October to host some yoga classes. She said it will be “a fun and festive Halloween-themed yoga class followed by complimentary craft beer.”. “Get into the ‘spirit’ of the season and join me for some monster poses, a rockin’ playlist,...
ROWLEY, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners

For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA

