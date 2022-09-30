With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO