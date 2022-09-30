Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Engel says Electric Light Department changes are a bad idea
With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.
thelocalne.ws
Two Ipswich doctors encourage parents to talk to their children about alcohol and drugs
A couple of local doctors are taking to the airwaves to talk about parents talking. In a program called “Ipswich Aware: Youth Substance Abuse & Prevention,” doctors Carl Soderland and Steven Barrett encourage parents to talk to their kids to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. The show will...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column:
Any town that has a leash law really ought to have at least one dog park; otherwise, every dog in town will never have a chance to run and exercise properly. Walking along on a six-foot leash is not the same as running. Ipswich has plenty of room for several dog parks, and the parks would also entertain many seniors who could enjoy just sitting on a bench watching the chaos.
thelocalne.ws
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
thelocalne.ws
Purrfect pets: Mikey and Boomer
IPSWICH — Brothers and best friends Mikey (white/tabby) and Boomer (black/white) are 14-year-old cats looking for a foster or forever home. Mikey was recently diagnosed as diabetic, so he needs to get insulin injections twice a day (he doesn’t even notice the shots). Mikey and Boomer are both...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Police officer cartwheels
I was very impressed with police officer Joe Perna as he demonstrated a cartwheel for children at Southern Heights. Perna was recruited by Coreen Howland, resident service provider, for the purpose of organizing events for the children. He hopes to have activities in the future for all ages. Mary Blaquiere.
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Renowned Massachusetts Corn Maze reopens for the season following ‘suspicious’ summer fire
Massachusetts has a nationally recognized corn maze. USA Today ranks Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts as one of the country’s top ten. It comes four months after a fire took out part of the maze. Getting from Point A to Point B in the Davis Mega Maze keeps...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
thelocalne.ws
Stretch those old bones in October
Melanie Simard has partnered with some local breweries this October to host some yoga classes. She said it will be “a fun and festive Halloween-themed yoga class followed by complimentary craft beer.”. “Get into the ‘spirit’ of the season and join me for some monster poses, a rockin’ playlist,...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
