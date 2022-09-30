Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
The Suburban Times
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Section of State Route 506 Bridge Over Interstate 5 Demolished Overnight Thursday
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage to the state Route 506 bridge over Interstate 5 that occurred on Sept. 22 when it was struck by an oversized logging truck. The damage requires the replacement of one span of the structure, which was...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene. The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced...
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree on Middle Fork Road Sept. 24
A 30-year-old Centralia man died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Chronicle on Friday. The man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Middle Fork Road when,...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
thurstontalk.com
Walk, Hike or Run The Evergreen State College’s Trails in Olympia
You don’t need to drive far or be a hardcore hiker to reach rainforest trails if you are in the Olympia area. That’s because the trails at The Evergreen State College (Evergreen) give you a great induction into the local woodland experience of Thurston County. In fact, the college’s trails provide you access to a forest, creeks, a coastal beach and more.
kentreporter.com
Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas
Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
Comments / 0