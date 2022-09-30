ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

The Suburban Times

Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail

City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard

A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
GIG HARBOR, WA
thurstontalk.com

Walk, Hike or Run The Evergreen State College’s Trails in Olympia

You don’t need to drive far or be a hardcore hiker to reach rainforest trails if you are in the Olympia area. That’s because the trails at The Evergreen State College (Evergreen) give you a great induction into the local woodland experience of Thurston County. In fact, the college’s trails provide you access to a forest, creeks, a coastal beach and more.
OLYMPIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas

Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
KING COUNTY, WA

