Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
New law will allow 'human composting' in California in 2027
STOCKTON, Calif. — Ruth Gottstein owned a publishing company in San Francisco, was champion of the city's fabled Coit Tower and a civil rights, gay rights and La Raza activist. She was all of that and much more before settling in the tiny town of Volcano in Amador County.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community
GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
mymotherlode.com
Kirk Details Climate Action Plan Concerns
Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the Climate Action Plan. The board recently declined to vote on the plan and is seeking more information, and answers to some questions. Kirk, who is serving as board chair, has...
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
abc10.com
Series of 5 killings in Stockton keeps neighborhoods on edge
Stockton Police believe a series of five killings in recent months share patterns with each other. They continue to investigate.
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zillow Gone Wild finds a custom Sacramento home that look likes ‘Disneyland’ on the inside
A Sacramento home, which hit the market Wednesday for $825,000, appears on the outside to be your typical Tudor-style house, but each room inside is a wildly colorful display of artwork inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The whimsical interior was the passion of the home’s owner, local psychiatrist...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora City Council To Discuss Fire Grant And Meetings
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has a couple of items of new business to discuss at today’s five o’clock meeting at city hall. The first is whether to accept a $13,980 Rural Fire grant from the state that would help pay for wildland fire safety equipmemt, structure fire safety equipment, and radio equipment. It would require a 50 percent match by the city, meaning the department would have $27,960 at its disposal. The fire department has a special fund set aside for matching grants ($124,000), so there would be no impact on the city’s General Fund.
Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to five murders, victims' IDs released
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said. The killings all happened at night or in the early morning hours.
sonomasun.com
Behind closed doors…
Chapter 41: 1947 • Larry’s diary (age 13) — Sep 15First day of high school was today. Sep 22 My father finished buying Tibbit’s and will take over in October. Sep 23 A big article was in tonights Democrat and Daily about Dad buying Tibbits. Sep...
KCRA.com
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
'She needs a break and deserves it': Customers fundraise to give Stockton restaurant owner a vacation
STOCKTON, Calif. — As downtown Stockton worker Steve Dial walks from his office to his favorite restaurant, Irma’s Place, he doesn’t know which dish to order yet, but he already knows to expect the warm hospitality of the restaurant’s owner, Irma Gutierrez. “It's nice first thing...
