Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service

Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
Woman dubbed 'black widow' dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community

GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
Kirk Details Climate Action Plan Concerns

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the Climate Action Plan. The board recently declined to vote on the plan and is seeking more information, and answers to some questions. Kirk, who is serving as board chair, has...
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible

(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
Sonora City Council To Discuss Fire Grant And Meetings

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has a couple of items of new business to discuss at today’s five o’clock meeting at city hall. The first is whether to accept a $13,980 Rural Fire grant from the state that would help pay for wildland fire safety equipmemt, structure fire safety equipment, and radio equipment. It would require a 50 percent match by the city, meaning the department would have $27,960 at its disposal. The fire department has a special fund set aside for matching grants ($124,000), so there would be no impact on the city’s General Fund.
Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to five murders, victims' IDs released

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said. The killings all happened at night or in the early morning hours.
Behind closed doors…

Chapter 41: 1947 • Larry’s diary (age 13) — Sep 15First day of high school was today. Sep 22 My father finished buying Tibbit’s and will take over in October. Sep 23 A big article was in tonights Democrat and Daily about Dad buying Tibbits. Sep...
