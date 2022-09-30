ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
kzimksim.com

Missouri drones scrambled to help hurricane first responders and recovery efforts

A team from Missouri Task Force 1 is in Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian. Although the task force itself hasn’t been deployed, the Boone County Fire Protection District has answered the call for its Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team. Assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says back-to-back hurricanes have kept some of his team on the move.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
kcur.org

Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
abc17news.com

St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE

