Driven: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Embarrasses Other Luxury SUVs
With new entrants popping up in the ultra-luxury SUV space every year, it's easy to forget established models like the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover. Often considered one of the first dedicated luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has become an automotive icon with owners ranging from Kim Kardashian to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now in its fifth generation, an all-new Range Rover is arriving at dealerships with order books filled up for months.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
2023 Jeep Renegade Arrives Packing More Features
Jeep recently revealed a slew of upcoming electric models, including a small SUV called the Avenger. It looks fantastic, but sadly won't be offered in the US market. For now, Stellantis wants to focus on affordable gasoline-powered models like the Jeep Renegade, which receives some changes for the 2023 model year. There's no electrification but Jeep has simplified the Renegade lineup, likely in preparation for a new model in the coming years.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Road & Track
Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner
The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
Truth About Cars
Lamborghini Finally Finishes Building Its Last-run V12-powered Aventador Ultimae
In 2021, Lamborghini announced the Aventador Ultimae, a super-limited swan song to the automaker’s iconic V12 engine. Unfortunately for Lambo and anyone waiting for one of the cars, a shipwreck took some of the cars down with it, leading the automaker to extend the timeline and build more cars.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Berlin Production Increased To 2,000 Cars Per Week
Tesla celebrates another production-related milestone at the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin. According to the company, the plant produced 2,000 Tesla Model Y electric cars in a single week. That's two times more than in mid-June when the company for the very first time crossed the level of 1,000 units per week.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 343,830 Cars In Q3 2022
Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
CNET
Maserati GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo Share the MC20's Twin-Turbo V6
After a series of teasers, Maserati revealed the design of its new GranTurismo earlier this month. And on Monday, the Italian automaker opened the floodgates, revealing nearly all of the details about the Modena and Trofeo, including the specs of its twin-turbo V6 engine The automaker also detailed the inner workings of the GranTurismo Folgore -- the first fully electric vehicle in the brand's history.
insideevs.com
Tesla Production, Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2022: New Record
Tesla has just set another amazing quarterly record of global production and sales, despite ongoing challenges all over the world related to supply chain issues and the economy. In this post, we will take a look at the numbers and charts to visualize the progress and better understand what can...
insideevs.com
Arrival Builds First Production Verification Van At UK Microfactory
Commercial EV startup Arrival has built the first production verification Van prototype at its Bicester microfactory in the UK. In a September 30 press release, Arrival said it produced the first Van in its microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
Used cars have become unaffordable
By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessHigh prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago. The company blamed "vehicle affordability challenges that stem from widespread inflationary pressures, as well as climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence." Although higher prices lifted the company's overall revenue, the results were well below forecasts from analysts surveyed by...
insideevs.com
Tesla Autopilot Likely Saved This Woman's Life
This Tesla Model 3 owner is confident that her car saved her life. She claims the car actually took control on its own after the 70 mph crash, stabilizing the situation and bringing the EV to a safe stop. If a car's advanced driver-assist system either fails to work as...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model X In Devastating Crash: Family Survives, Minor Injuries
Over the weekend, a Tesla Model X left the road and rolled over many times. The electric crossover was severely damaged, if not, completely destroyed. Thankfully, however, the family of four inside the vehicle on sustained minor injuries. While much of the media coverage surrounding Tesla's safety is related to...
Jeep Celebrates 30 Years Of Grand Cherokee With New Special Edition
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. If you were hoping for a mad special edition along the lines of the famous Trackhawk, we're sorry to disappoint. Jeep's 4xe models are proving far more lucrative, and the Wrangler is currently the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. Therefore, it makes sense to base this celebratory edition on what's bound to become a top-selling hybrid.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
insideevs.com
The ONYX RCR Is A Rugged E-Bike With A Dash Of Retro Style
ONYX Motorbikes is a relatively young player in the electric mobility game. Unlike a lot of its competition, however, ONYX focuses on the fun aspect of the two-wheeled lifestyle, and its products really show this off. It’s not a budget-focused brand, either, with its models all assembled by hand with a three to four-week lead time before orders are shipped out.
