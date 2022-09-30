Read full article on original website
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Reading too much into the new Cubs Convention commercial on Marquee
Cubs Convention is back – as we saw between every inning this weekend on Marquee. The event was dramatically teased with images and videos showing Cubs players signing autographs for fans. Brilliant visual marketing for a team already hoping to sell fans on a more competitive 2023, especially since there have been more empty green seats than Cubbie blue autumn outerwear of late in the seats at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
After disappointing season, Twins president disappointed that fans are disappointed
A lackluster attendance total in the final week has everyone feeling...disappointed.
Don’t lump Adam Wainwright in with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina retirement
While the St. Louis Cardinals honored all three of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the former has yet to commit to those future plans. Molina and Pujols played in their final St. Louis regular-season home game on Sunday, and the pair got a standing ovation as they were pulled together, along with Wainwright.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step. Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change. La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. “Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever ...
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Things Are Looking Up! San Diego Padres Magic Number Dwindles to 1
The pitching staff was fabulous. The big bats went boom. The Brewers let another one get away. And now the Padres can put themselves into the playoffs on Sunday. The Friars took down the White Sox 5-2 on Saturday night in front of another electric crowd at Petco Park. That, coupled with a 4-3 Marlins win in Milwaukee, dropped the Padres magic number to 1. That means if they beat Chicago on Sunday, or if the Brewers lose on Sunday, San Diego will officially be owners of a National League Wild Card spot.
And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
Padres hoping for champagne celebration Sunday at Petco Park
After collapse of 2021 and COVID season of 2020, Padres preparing for big party on field, in clubhouse if they can clinch postseason berth
