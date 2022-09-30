The pitching staff was fabulous. The big bats went boom. The Brewers let another one get away. And now the Padres can put themselves into the playoffs on Sunday. The Friars took down the White Sox 5-2 on Saturday night in front of another electric crowd at Petco Park. That, coupled with a 4-3 Marlins win in Milwaukee, dropped the Padres magic number to 1. That means if they beat Chicago on Sunday, or if the Brewers lose on Sunday, San Diego will officially be owners of a National League Wild Card spot.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO