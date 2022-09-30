Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in Continental, October 3 – 9
2:00 60 & Better Program @ Continental Branch Library. Reservations due for Lions Club Senior Citizens Dinner. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
Pirates in Action, October 3 – 8
All the Continental High fall sports team have a pair of games this week highlighted by the Friday night game Volleyball at Miller City. This Putnam County League game is the Cancer Awareness game so please make your plans to attend and spend to help fight cancer. The Volleyball team opens up the week’s schedule by host Antwerp on Monday. Tuesday has both soccer teams on the road as the Boys travel to Archbold and the Girls travel to Spartan Stadium to take on Lima Central Catholic. The Girls soccer team will travel to Ottoville for a PCL game on Thursday. The boys soccer team closes out the week by hosting Liberty Benton.
#4 Ranked Green Bears Over Pirate Boys Soccer
Saturday saw the Pirates Boys soccer team travelled to Ottawa Hills to take on the OSSCA Division III #4 ranked team in non league action. It was all Green Bears on this day. The Bears opened up the scoring with a goal with 26:27 left in the half. It was Bears 2-0 a little over 5 minutes later. With 10:46 it was Bears 3-0 when they hit the back of the net. An own goal by Pirates made it 4-0 Bears with 4:40 left in the half. Bears 4-0 at half. The Bears would put in the only goal in the second half for the 5-0 final.
Volley Pirates Record Improves to 6 Wins, McDougle Sets New School Record
Continental High picked up win 5 on Monday (9/26) with a sweep over host Holgate. Pirates took game 1, 25-9. A hard fought game 2 also went the Pirates way 25-22. The Pirates made it a quick night by taking game 3, 25-13, Delaney Bowers led the Pirates with 20...
Pirate Boys Soccer – Armey Set School Record for Goals in a Game
On Friday night (9/23), Continental finished off their defense of the Putnam County League Boys Soccer title against Kalida. Continental needed a win to stay in the 2022 title hunt that did not happen on this fall night. A hard fought first half had only 1 goal and that went the Wildcats way. A corner kick from the left corner was headed in by a Wildcat to give them the 1-0 lead. The second half saw a pressing Pirate offense that yielded some offensive openings for the Wildcats that they took advantage of. This resulted in 3 more goals for the Wildcats. The Pirates did have a number of great shots, hitting the goal post 1. Wildcats 4-0 final.
Lady Pirates Soccer Drop Two Games
On Tuesday, Continental Girls Soccer team traveled North to take on undefeated Archbold in non league action. The Blue Streaks opened up the scoring a little over 3 minutes into the game. A little over 12 minutes later the Blue Streaks made it 2-0. The Streaks added a third goal in the first half to make it 3-0 at half. The game continued the Blue Streak way as they put in 2 more goals in the second half while holding the Pirates scoreless. Blue Streaks 5-0.
