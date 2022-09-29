ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man pleads guilty to murder, manslaughter in trio of San Diego killings

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A young man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a trio of San Diego killings in 2019 and 2020, including two gang-related murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Jorge Manual Sanchez, 20, was convicted in San Diego Superior Court to charges related to the three shooting deaths and the injury shooting of a 16-year-old boy. He is expected to be sentenced next month to an agreed-upon term of 98 years to life in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hemming.

In the shooting of 57-year-old Marco Magana, who was killed on Aug. 1, 2019, in Mountain View, Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder. He also pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting of 19-year-old Leah Posey at a Southcrest park on Feb. 8, 2020.

The shooting that killed Posey also left a teenage boy injured, and Sanchez pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count for that victim.

Sanchez was arrested July 15, 2020, the day prosecutors say he shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Emily Cortez, in a Mountain View apartment they shared. He pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter count for Cortez's death.

Sanchez was 17 years old at the time of Magana and Posey's deaths and 18 years old when Cortez was killed. Prosecutors said Sanchez also admitted to allegations that the killings of Magana and Posey were to benefit a gang and that he used a firearm for all the crimes.

About four months after Sanchez was arrested for Cortez's death, the San Diego Police Department announced his arrest in the other two fatal shootings, along with the arrests of several others in connection with a spate of gang-related homicides — including Magana's and Posey's — that occurred between April 2018 and February 2020 in San Diego and National City.

Seven other defendants face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and more for their alleged roles in the killings.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said. At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#San Diego Superior Court
San Diego Channel

One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
EL CAJON, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail

(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
MURRIETA, CA
CBS 8

Tips sought in effort to find teen runaway from Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley. Alene Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
triton.news

Potentially Explosive Substance Rendered Safe Following Bomb Squad Response

Multiple bomb squads responded to a potentially explosive substance found in a one-liter bottle at UC San Diego’s Pacific Hall the evening of September 28, according to UCSD’s Associate Director of University Communications, Leslie Sepuka. The substance—identified as diethyl ether—had dissolved into organic peroxides, which are potentially explosive....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy