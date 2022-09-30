Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Centre Daily
Thunder Guard Lu Dort Sustains Concussion Prior to First Preseason Game
Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s team practice and has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Per the NBA’s concussion policy, Dort will begin NBA-mandated return-to-participation protocol, which includes a series of steps designed to ensure the player shows no concussion signs before returning to play.
Centre Daily
Thunder Injury Report: Dort, Muscala Additional Late Scratches for Preseason Opener
Ahead of their preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder saw a few late scratches to the already known injury report. Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s team practice and has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Per the NBA’s...
Centre Daily
Report: Lakers Seriously Considered Trading Westbrook to Pacers
View the original article to see embedded media. With the NBA regular season on the horizon, there is some optimism around the Lakers as they embark on their journey to prove their doubters wrong this season. Russell Westbrook caught much of the blame for last season’s struggles and it appears the team’s front office recently entertained moving the future Hall of Famer.
Centre Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie Ready for Major Mavs Starting Role: ‘Let’s Get to It’
Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the Washington Wizards last offseason on a three-year, $54 million contract. He was sidelined for all but three games during the 2020-21 season after suffering a torn ACL. Dinwiddie attempted to push through an early return from injury for the betterment of the Wizards. He appeared...
Centre Daily
Pelicans, Rare Designs Team Up To Add Local Flavor To Future Jerseys
The NBA jersey-reveal season is almost over, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to issue an official release. However, the team is starting to embrace its history since the Hornets' days. It would not be surprising to see more localized touches on future jerseys. The Pelicans again have partnered...
Centre Daily
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder will officially take the court again for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver against the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to build chemistry and showcase the work they've put in over the summer. These are important games,...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange
View the original article to see embedded media. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are both two of the biggest superstars in their respective sports. Their level of stardom has at times been compared, as each play the game with a level of flare and joy that attracts fans from across the world.
Centre Daily
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87. As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the...
