ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Thunder Guard Lu Dort Sustains Concussion Prior to First Preseason Game

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s team practice and has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Per the NBA’s concussion policy, Dort will begin NBA-mandated return-to-participation protocol, which includes a series of steps designed to ensure the player shows no concussion signs before returning to play.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Report: Lakers Seriously Considered Trading Westbrook to Pacers

View the original article to see embedded media. With the NBA regular season on the horizon, there is some optimism around the Lakers as they embark on their journey to prove their doubters wrong this season. Russell Westbrook caught much of the blame for last season’s struggles and it appears the team’s front office recently entertained moving the future Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Spencer Dinwiddie Ready for Major Mavs Starting Role: ‘Let’s Get to It’

Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the Washington Wizards last offseason on a three-year, $54 million contract. He was sidelined for all but three games during the 2020-21 season after suffering a torn ACL. Dinwiddie attempted to push through an early return from injury for the betterment of the Wizards. He appeared...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Centre Daily

Pelicans, Rare Designs Team Up To Add Local Flavor To Future Jerseys

The NBA jersey-reveal season is almost over, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to issue an official release. However, the team is starting to embrace its history since the Hornets' days. It would not be surprising to see more localized touches on future jerseys. The Pelicans again have partnered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange

View the original article to see embedded media. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are both two of the biggest superstars in their respective sports. Their level of stardom has at times been compared, as each play the game with a level of flare and joy that attracts fans from across the world.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87. As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy