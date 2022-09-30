Read full article on original website
Related
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Bills likely to face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett making 1st start in Buffalo
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin tried to keep the moment at bay as long as he could. Former Buffalo Bills backup Mitch Trubisky did too while gamely — if futilely — enduring what quickly became a weekly referendum on his ability to hang onto the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during a slow start. It […]
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick Have Lengthy Chat After Patriots-Packers Game
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss...
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
ESPN Analyst Says It's ‘Impossible' to Evaluate Bears' Justin Fields
ESPN analyst says it's 'impossible' to evaluate Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is going through his early NFL developments with a shoddy-rostered Chicago Bears. According to one NFL analyst, it's going to be impossible to evaluate his season because of the team's situation. "You can't evaluate...
Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears' Defense Must ‘Look in Mirror' After Getting Run Over by Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot. The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0