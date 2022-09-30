EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot. The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO