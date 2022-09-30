ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders

Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
NBC Chicago

Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NBC Chicago

Bears' Defense Must ‘Look in Mirror' After Getting Run Over by Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot. The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy