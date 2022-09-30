ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level. But turnovers...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford

Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon

Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Turnovers cost Beavers in 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah

For the second week in a row, turnovers played a decisive role in an Oregon State football loss. The Beavers lost 42-16 on Saturday to No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City as Oregon State quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson combined to throw four interceptions. The Beavers also had four turnovers in a 17-14 Pac-12 loss to USC on Sept. 24 in Corvallis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Utah among nation's best defenses statistically

Utah’s defensive numbers speak for themselves. The Utes rank third among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing yards allowed at 132.8 per game. They’re also pretty good against the run, giving up 111.2 yards per contest. Utah (3-1) has given up an average of 14 points through...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: RedHawks shut down Warriors in 21-0 win

South Albany was determined to not let Silverton beat the RedHawks two weeks in a row as they moved on from a disappointing defeat to prepare for Lebanon. Mission accomplished, as ninth-ranked South got a dominating performance from its defense and pounded the ball on the ground Friday in a 21-0 Mif-Willamette Conference football home win at RedHawks Stadium.
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Osu#Russian
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Summer's dog days fade

The first day of October was the last day of the summer for the outdoor pools at Osborn Aquatic Center, and a rare chance for the dogs of Corvallis to take a dip. One day each year, pool staff reverse the rules that stand all season — no people in the pool. Dogs allowed.
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy