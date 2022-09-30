Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island (soundside and oceanside). * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, including portions of Highway 12, especially around the times of high tide for several high tide cycles. Large 7 to 10 foot breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 7:30 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.3 3.6 3.3 8-10 Major 04/03 AM 6.3 2.6 3.3 10 Moderate 04/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.6 8 Major 05/03 AM 5.2 1.5 2.1 6 None 05/05 PM 6.2 2.5 2.2 6 Moderate Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 PM 3.1 2.5 2.3 2 Minor 04/02 AM 2.9 2.3 2.3 2 None 04/03 PM 3.3 2.7 2.5 2 Minor 05/04 AM 3.1 2.5 2.4 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.0 2.4 2.2 1-2 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 AM 2.7 1.5 2.0 1-2 Minor 03/03 PM 3.4 2.2 2.4 3 Minor 04/04 AM 3.0 1.8 2.2 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.1 1.9 2.1 2 Minor 05/04 AM 2.9 1.7 2.1 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.2 2.0 2.2 1 Minor
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.7 10-11 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.2 2.5 3.2 10 MODERATE 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 9 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.7 10-11 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.2 2.5 3.2 10 MODERATE 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 9 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2-3 NONE 04/08 AM 3.1 0.6 0.9 2-3 NONE 04/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2-3 NONE 05/09 AM 2.9 0.4 0.6 3 NONE 05/09 PM 3.7 1.2 0.9 2 NONE 06/10 AM 3.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 6-7 MINOR 04/05 AM 3.5 1.5 2.1 7 MODERATE 04/05 PM 3.6 1.6 1.9 6 MODERATE 05/06 AM 2.8 0.8 1.3 4-5 NONE 05/07 PM 2.7 0.7 0.9 3-4 NONE 06/07 AM 2.3 0.3 0.7 1-2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 5 MINOR 04/03 AM 4.5 1.7 2.4 4-5 MINOR 04/04 PM 5.2 2.4 2.2 3-5 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.4 1.6 2.1 1 NONE 05/05 PM 5.0 2.2 1.9 1-2 MODERATE 06/05 AM 4.0 1.2 1.6 1-2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 7.2 2.7 2.5 1 MINOR 04/04 AM 6.4 1.9 2.6 1 NONE 04/05 PM 6.7 2.2 1.9 1 MINOR 05/05 AM 5.4 0.9 1.5 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.1 1.6 1.2 1 NONE 06/06 AM 5.3 0.8 1.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.1 2.1 2.0 4 MODERATE 04/04 AM 4.6 1.6 2.1 5 MINOR 04/04 PM 4.6 1.6 1.6 4 MINOR 05/05 AM 3.6 0.6 1.0 3 NONE 05/06 PM 3.8 0.8 0.6 3 NONE 06/06 AM 3.4 0.4 0.6 1-2 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.4 2.8 1.8 1 MINOR 04/04 AM 6.4 1.8 2.5 1 NONE 04/05 PM 6.9 2.3 1.3 1 NONE 05/05 AM 5.5 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.7 2.1 1.1 1 NONE 06/06 AM 5.6 1.0 1.1 1 NONE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 5.1 2.3 2.2 4 MINOR 04/04 AM 4.9 2.1 2.6 3 MINOR 04/05 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 3 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.6 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 05/06 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2 NONE 06/07 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.8 2.9 2.6 8 MODERATE 04/03 AM 5.4 2.5 2.9 7 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.9 2.0 2.0 6-7 NONE 05/05 AM 4.1 1.2 1.4 4-5 NONE 05/05 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 4 NONE 06/06 AM 3.8 0.9 0.9 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.6 2.9 2.9 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.4 2.7 3.2 1 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.3 2.6 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/06 AM 4.9 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.9 2.2 2.2 1 MINOR 06/07 AM 4.6 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts will be similar to Monday with the afternoon high tide Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.3 2.7 2.7 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.4 1.8 2.9 Minor 04/03 PM 7.5 2.9 2.8 Moderate 05/04 AM 6.0 1.4 2.3 Minor 05/05 PM 6.6 2.0 1.7 Minor 06/05 AM 5.4 0.8 1.4 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.5 2.0 1.8 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.6 2.1 2.5 Moderate 04/03 PM 5.0 2.5 2.3 Moderate 05/04 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 05/05 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 Minor 06/05 AM 3.6 1.1 1.2 Minor
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to locally two feet of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during the afternoon and early evening high tide cycles this evening and Tuesday. Up to 1/2 foot of inundation possible during the morning high tide Tuesday. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor to locally moderate flooding of vulnerable areas is expected near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront. Several to numerous road closures are likely, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. Brief and localized minor flooding possible during the AM high tides. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Large breaking waves and elevated water levels along the oceanfront will result in significant beach erosion and flooding. Areas of dune base erosion is likely, with a low and localized threat of washovers. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR 04/05 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05/06 AM 2.8/ 3.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05/06 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR 04/06 AM 2.5/ 3.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.7/ 2.2 1 NONE 04/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05/06 AM 2.2/ 2.7 1.0/ 1.5 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE 05/07 PM 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 2 MINOR 04/05 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE 04/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.3/ 1.8 1.3/ 1.8 2 MINOR 05/07 AM 2.1/ 2.6 0.7/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 1-2 NONE 05/07 PM 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.5/ 2.0 1 MINOR 04/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 0.5/ 1.0 1.0/ 1.5 1 NONE 04/05 PM 3.9/ 4.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.4/ 1.9 1 MINOR 05/05 AM 3.0/ 3.5 0.4/ 0.9 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 0.7/ 1.1 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 5-6 NONE 04/04 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 6 MIN-MOD 05/04 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 5 NONE 05/05 PM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 1.0/ 1.5 3-4 MINOR REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.9/ 1.4 1.8/ 2.2 7 MINOR 04/04 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.7/ 2.2 1.7/ 2.2 7 MIN-MOD 05/04 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 6-7 NONE 05/05 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.3/ 1.8 1.3/ 1.8 5 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 3.2/ 3.7 0-1 MINOR 04/04 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.7/ 3.2 1 MIN-MOD 05/05 AM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 2.7/ 3.2 0-1 NONE 05/05 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.6/ 3.1 0-1 MINOR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood and damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 6 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to one and a half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during the afternoon and early evening high tide on Tuesday. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * COASTAL IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves along the oceanfront will result in beach erosion and flooding during the times of high tide along the Rockaways with localized erosion to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.9/ 1.4 1.9/ 2.3 1 NONE 04/04 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.7/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR 05/05 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 1 NONE 05/05 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 1.1/ 1.6 1.9/ 2.3 2 NONE 04/04 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.7/ 2.2 2-3 MINOR 05/04 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.8/ 1.3 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE 05/05 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.8/ 2.2 4-5 NONE 04/03 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 2.0/ 2.5 5 MINOR 05/04 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 4 NONE 05/04 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 AM 6.5/ 7.0 0.6/ 1.1 1.5/ 2.0 0 NONE 04/04 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 1.5/ 2.0 0 MINOR 05/05 AM 6.2/ 6.8 0.4/ 0.9 1.1/ 1.6 0 NONE 05/05 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 5-6 NONE 04/04 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 6 MINOR 05/04 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 5 NONE 05/05 PM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 1.0/ 1.5 3-4 MINOR
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Worcester County, including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.0 2.5 2.3 1 MODERATE 04/03 AM 4.4 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 04/02 PM 4.8 2.3 2.5 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.4 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR 05/05 PM 4.3 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 4.6 2.1 1.9 1 MINOR 04/03 AM 4.4 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 4.5 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.7 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.9 0.4 0.5 1 NONE
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift from south to southwest Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues...mainly in low water crossings and poor drainage areas near Kingman. Continue to avoid flooded areas as the storms continue to push away through the mid afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following county, Mohave. * WHEN...Until 345 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road, Blake Ranch Road and New Kingman- Butler. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties inland from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood and damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 6 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts will be similar to Monday with the afternoon high tide Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.3 2.7 2.7 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.4 1.8 2.9 Minor 04/03 PM 7.5 2.9 2.8 Moderate 05/04 AM 6.0 1.4 2.3 Minor 05/05 PM 6.6 2.0 1.7 Minor 06/05 AM 5.4 0.8 1.4 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.5 2.0 1.8 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.6 2.1 2.5 Moderate 04/03 PM 5.0 2.5 2.3 Moderate 05/04 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 05/05 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 Minor 06/05 AM 3.6 1.1 1.2 Minor
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 5.1 2.3 2.2 4 MINOR 04/04 AM 4.9 2.1 2.6 3 MINOR 04/05 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 3 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.6 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 05/06 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2 NONE 06/07 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.8 2.9 2.6 8 MODERATE 04/03 AM 5.4 2.5 2.9 7 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.9 2.0 2.0 6-7 NONE 05/05 AM 4.1 1.2 1.4 4-5 NONE 05/05 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 4 NONE 06/06 AM 3.8 0.9 0.9 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.6 2.9 2.9 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.4 2.7 3.2 1 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.3 2.6 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/06 AM 4.9 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.9 2.2 2.2 1 MINOR 06/07 AM 4.6 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Washington and Southern Washington Counties. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0