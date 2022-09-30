ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

thevalleyledger.com

October 2, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Palmer Township, PA
WBRE

Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)

Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading

Officials in Reading are investigating after a row home collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading. The incident happened around 11:40pm Sunday. Arriving to the scene, firefighters found a 3-story middle of the row home that fully collapsed on the front side. Initial reports suggest the home was already vacant and boarded up.
READING, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Men facing gun charges in Hazleton

Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
HAZLETON, PA

