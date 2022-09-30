Read full article on original website
October 2, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
Foundation’s final act before dissolving gives big boost to $8M Nazareth YMCA renovation
As a final act, the Will R. Beitel Children’s Community Foundation announced a grant for $850,000 to improve the childcare facilities at the Greater Valley YMCA in Nazareth. The funding will contribute to the $8 million fundraising campaign launched by the Nazareth-based YMCA in March to renovate its original building at 33 S. Main St.
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Chico
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a cat named Chico. Chico is a 5-year-old, adult Domestic Shorthair cat.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
By providing financial help, rental relief programs also reduced food insecurity and mental stress for families. The post Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
OLD CITY - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested in Pennsylvania for Bostwick Avenue murder in May
A Jersey City man was arrested in Pennsylvania over the weekend for a fatal stabbing that occurred on Bostwick Avenue in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Suarez said in a statement.
Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
Easton Garlic Fest returns for 19th edition in and around Centre Square (PHOTOS)
Easton Garlic Fest took over Easton’s Centre Square on Saturday for the first day of the two-day event this weekend. The rain held off for the most part, so as to not stink up garlic lovers’ opportunities to enjoy the pungent event.
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
Pennsylvania man on surviving Hurricane Ian in Florida: 'It was really scary'
With devastation and power outages all around him, a Lehigh Valley was able to safely escape Hurricane Ian in Florida. Now he tells his harrowing story.
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
3-Story vacant row home collapses in Reading
Officials in Reading are investigating after a row home collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street in Reading. The incident happened around 11:40pm Sunday. Arriving to the scene, firefighters found a 3-story middle of the row home that fully collapsed on the front side. Initial reports suggest the home was already vacant and boarded up.
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
Men facing gun charges in Hazleton
Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
