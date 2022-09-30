Choice Farm Market brings Michigan-MSU rivalry to giant corn maze

WEBBERVILLE (WWJ) – Fall means a lot of things in Michigan – cider mills, apple orchards, beautiful tree lines, corn mazes, and of course, Michigan and Michigan State football.

Choice Farm Market in Webberville, Mich., is combining the latter three, hosting a giant corn maze cut with the teams’ logos and the state of Michigan.

Speaking with WWJ’s Erin Vee, owner Loretta Benjamin says this is their first year ever doing the corn maze and they wanted to “do something big.” She said since Webberville is between East Lansing and Ann Arbor, albeit a bit closer to Spartan country, a lot of families live in a split household when it comes to the rivalry.

“So we thought it would be kind of neat to play off that theme and do the MSU-UofM rivalry,” Benjamin said.

She hired Precision Maze out of Missouri to design the maze and they came all the way to Michigan to cut the maze using GPS coordinates.

“It was all day to cut that,” she said. “There’s over four miles of trails in there.

Benjamin admits she has gotten lost a time or two inside the maze, which saw a “nice steady turnout” during its first weekend earlier this month.

The market is also offering pumpkins, fall refreshments and other activities for families to enjoy after the maze.

The rivalry maze is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. It costs $8 to enter and kids under 2 are free. There’s also a $5 “kiddie maze.”

More information on the maze is available on the Choice Farm Market Facebook page.

The rivalry is set to be renewed Oct. 29 when the Spartans visit the Big House to take on the Wolverines.