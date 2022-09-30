MAYOR TUERK ATTENDS COMMUNITIES IN ACTION: BUILDING A BETTER PENNSYLVANIA AT THE WHITE HOUSE ON THURSDAY

Read full article on original website
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
aroundambler.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Foundation’s final act before dissolving gives big boost to $8M Nazareth YMCA renovation
As a final act, the Will R. Beitel Children’s Community Foundation announced a grant for $850,000 to improve the childcare facilities at the Greater Valley YMCA in Nazareth. The funding will contribute to the $8 million fundraising campaign launched by the Nazareth-based YMCA in March to renovate its original building at 33 S. Main St.
thevalleyledger.com
October 2, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
Montgomery County is holding a free name change clinic to help trans and nonbinary residents
Montgomery County is offering a free clinic with pro-bono lawyers to assist in legal name changes. The clinic is Montgomery County’s first — meant to help members of the transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming communities in what is normally a complex, expensive, and taxing process. The clinic will...
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Washington Examiner
Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
wlvr.org
With majority Hispanic population, Allentown is host to Pennsylvania Latino convention
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A city where more than half more than half the population is Hispanic is host for the fifth annual PA Latino Convention this weekend. “There are 1.1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania today,” convention Chairman Norman Bristol Colon said, speaking on a brightly lit podium to a crowd of hundreds in suits and ties or dresses in Allentown’s Renaissance Hotel.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
New Easton construction rules aim to protect neighbors and public
A proposal before Easton City Council outlines procedures, personnel requirements and other steps to protect public safety and prevent damage to neighboring properties during major construction projects. The council this past week introduced the “Construction Sites and Protection of Structures” ordinance, with a vote on approval expected Oct. 12....
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
Don’t take away our choice to pick our own trash haulers in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter
We have been made aware of discussion concerning eliminating the independent trash hauler options in Bethlehem Township that are now available. We are adamantly opposed to changing this system of independent contractors. Personally, we are very pleased with our trash hauler, from which we receive excellent service and value. Changing...
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
Pennsylvania man on surviving Hurricane Ian in Florida: 'It was really scary'
With devastation and power outages all around him, a Lehigh Valley was able to safely escape Hurricane Ian in Florida. Now he tells his harrowing story.
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
