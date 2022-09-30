ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
Abbott v. O'Rourke: Few punches landed in sole debate

EDINBURG, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke took a safe, but predictable, route in Friday night’s debate, the only one expected in the Texas gubernatorial race. No one would be blamed for thinking expectations for the debate started out high. Throughout the...
Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
