Environment

State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
KPEL 96.5

Moon Griffon Guest Hosts “The Dan Bongino Show” for 2nd Time

"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard across the USA once again as Moon Griffon guest hosted "The Dan Bongino Show." In his second appearance as guest host, Moon tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today and took calls from listeners across the country. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?

Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots

There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Tells Critics to ‘Call a Crackhead’ in Latest Campaign Ad

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has a message for anyone who is critical of him or the police. In his latest campaign ad, Kennedy zeroes in on the violent crime that has been plaguing cities like New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana. Kennedy criticized "woke leaders" who "blame the police" by ending his ad with a one-liner that caused the clip to go viral almost instantly.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General

Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]

A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

