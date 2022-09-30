Read full article on original website
Related
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state of Florida, many residents who hunkered down are capturing some harrowing scenes. One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood. As many Florida residents evacuated...
Florida Man’s New Drone Gets Chomped by Hungry ‘Gator
A Florida man, a real estate agent to be precise has just found out some interesting about alligators. They can jump, like really high out of the water. This lack of knowledge of 'gators has cost Robert Rosetto a new drone but it did give him a catalyst to become Internet Famous.
Aerial Shots Show Enormous Response to Hurricane Ian in Florida [PHOTOS]
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, it left over 2 Million people without electricity. Well, how about some good news for those there without power? Thousands of electrical workers and linemen have already set up a staging area in Florida and they are just waiting to move into the affected area.
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. As the storm approached the west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian was forecasted to be a storm that would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
Hurricane Ian Rips Through Cuba, Strengthens As It Heads To Florida
Forcing evacuation orders for 2.5 million Floridians, Hurricane Ian is in the open Gulf, where conditions are prime for it to grow perhaps even stronger than originally expected. Those on the ground in Cuba, where Ian made landfall late Monday, have been sharing pictures of the devastation left in the...
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moon Griffon Guest Hosts “The Dan Bongino Show” for 2nd Time
"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard across the USA once again as Moon Griffon guest hosted "The Dan Bongino Show." In his second appearance as guest host, Moon tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today and took calls from listeners across the country. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
Who Is The Richest Person In Louisiana? Forbes Lists Nation’s 400 Wealthiest
On its annual list of the 400 richest people in America, Forbes has pinpointed the richest person in Louisiana. And, while it shouldn't be a surprise to most, it does give you a good idea of that person's worth and impact on the state. Gayle Benson, owner of the professional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Louisiana Gas Prices Rise Again Because Of Hurricane Ian?
When major weather events strike, particularly in the Gulf, one of the areas of the economy that is impacted is oil and gas. Disruptions to production and sharp increases in demand can have an impact across the country. As Hurricane Ian made its way through the Gulf of Mexico, multiple...
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Tells Critics to ‘Call a Crackhead’ in Latest Campaign Ad
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has a message for anyone who is critical of him or the police. In his latest campaign ad, Kennedy zeroes in on the violent crime that has been plaguing cities like New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana. Kennedy criticized "woke leaders" who "blame the police" by ending his ad with a one-liner that caused the clip to go viral almost instantly.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]
A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0