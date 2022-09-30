ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan

The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
Opinion | The Big Ten West is a mess, and Iowa football fits right in

The Big Ten West is already a dumpster fire, and its teams have only played two league opponents each. As of right now, six teams are tied for the division lead with 1-1 league records. Wisconsin, the team that has won the West four times since 2014, is currently 0-2. The Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, which is understandable. This week, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, which was unexpected, to say the least.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven. Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded...
2002 Iowa football team returns to Iowa City for 20-year reunion

Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks remembers the 2002 Hawkeye football season like it was yesterday. The 2002 runner-up for the Heisman Trophy led the Hawkeyes to an 11-2 record and a Big Ten Championship. Ferentz has only won two conference titles during his 24-year tenure at Iowa. Now, the 2002...
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan

Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m. Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.
Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 4 Michigan

The No. 4 Michigan football team defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, 27-14. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes for the second time in less than a year in a rematch of last December’s Big Ten Championship. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines in offense with 155 yards...
Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown

Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
No. 3 Iowa field hockey falls to No. 4 Maryland

The third-ranked Iowa field hockey dropped a top-five Big Ten matchup to No. 4 Maryland, 2-1, at home on Friday afternoon, taking its first home loss of the season. Junior forward Alex Wesneski scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal unassisted with three minutes left in the third quarter. Wesneski stole the ball from Maryland’s Maura Verleg directly in front of the Terrapin goal and scored for the 11th time this season.
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye

After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
DITV: Newscast Mon Oct 3rd, 2022

Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning edition of DITV! Our anchors Ashley Weil, Ethan Brander, and AJ Reisetter give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch this newscast to find out more on Iowa sports, updates on Hurricane Ian and of course, Iowa football predictions. All that and more coming up on this episode of DITV!
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression

Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
The James Theater to show one-man adaptation of ‘Beowulf’

The legend of Beowulf is over a thousand years old. It details the journey of the hero, Beowulf, who slays the monster, Grendel, at the request of the King of Danes. Beowulf then has to defeat Grendel’s mother as well. The play concludes with Beowulf ruling as the King of Geats for fifty years, dying from a wound he receives from slaying a dragon.
Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday. MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on...
UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee

A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
