Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan
The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The Big Ten West is a mess, and Iowa football fits right in
The Big Ten West is already a dumpster fire, and its teams have only played two league opponents each. As of right now, six teams are tied for the division lead with 1-1 league records. Wisconsin, the team that has won the West four times since 2014, is currently 0-2. The Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, which is understandable. This week, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, which was unexpected, to say the least.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven. Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded...
Daily Iowan
Kirk Ferentz sees growth in Iowa football’s offense following Michigan loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz saw improvement from his offense on Saturday, despite the Hawkeyes’ 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan. “As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team,” Ferentz said postgame. “Time will tell.”
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium
Offense — C- Iowa didn’t score any points against No. 4 Michigan until the fourth quarter on Saturday. The Hawkeyes mustered just 110 yards of total offense in the first three periods of their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines. In the fourth quarter, however, the Hawkeyes somewhat managed...
Daily Iowan
2002 Iowa football team returns to Iowa City for 20-year reunion
Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks remembers the 2002 Hawkeye football season like it was yesterday. The 2002 runner-up for the Heisman Trophy led the Hawkeyes to an 11-2 record and a Big Ten Championship. Ferentz has only won two conference titles during his 24-year tenure at Iowa. Now, the 2002...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan
Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m. Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 4 Michigan
The No. 4 Michigan football team defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, 27-14. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes for the second time in less than a year in a rematch of last December’s Big Ten Championship. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines in offense with 155 yards...
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Michigan football thrives in Kinnick Stadium’s hostile environment
Michigan football had no problem going on the road for the first time in the 2022 season. The Wolverines played their first four games at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, easily taking down Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. The No. 4 Wolverines’ first stop on the road was Kinnick Stadium...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown
Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
Daily Iowan
No. 3 Iowa field hockey falls to No. 4 Maryland
The third-ranked Iowa field hockey dropped a top-five Big Ten matchup to No. 4 Maryland, 2-1, at home on Friday afternoon, taking its first home loss of the season. Junior forward Alex Wesneski scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal unassisted with three minutes left in the third quarter. Wesneski stole the ball from Maryland’s Maura Verleg directly in front of the Terrapin goal and scored for the 11th time this season.
Daily Iowan
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye
After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Newscast Mon Oct 3rd, 2022
Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning edition of DITV! Our anchors Ashley Weil, Ethan Brander, and AJ Reisetter give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch this newscast to find out more on Iowa sports, updates on Hurricane Ian and of course, Iowa football predictions. All that and more coming up on this episode of DITV!
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program
The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
Daily Iowan
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression
Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
Daily Iowan
The James Theater to show one-man adaptation of ‘Beowulf’
The legend of Beowulf is over a thousand years old. It details the journey of the hero, Beowulf, who slays the monster, Grendel, at the request of the King of Danes. Beowulf then has to defeat Grendel’s mother as well. The play concludes with Beowulf ruling as the King of Geats for fifty years, dying from a wound he receives from slaying a dragon.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday. MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on...
Daily Iowan
UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee
A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
Daily Iowan
UIHC nurses protest patient-to-nurse ratios, concerned with quality of patient care
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics nurses are asking for improved nurse-to-patient ratios to better the quality of patient care at facilities. Across the country, nurses are quitting their jobs, largely due to burnout and feeling overwhelmed. UIHC also has openings, with an estimated 350 jobs currently unfilled in nursing at the hospital.
