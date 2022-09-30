Read full article on original website
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia
MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
‘Highway 11 Halls of Horror’ in Jones County starts the scares for Halloween season
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The fall season is here, and that means things are starting to get a little spooky in Jones County. A former elementary school on Monticello Road has turned into hallways filled with unspeakable terrors. It’s known as Highway 11 Halls of Horror. The team that...
Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
Wreck on Broadway and Raines Ave leaves 2 in the hospital
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue left 2 people hospitalized. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. , where the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when he collided into a Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to take a left from Broadway onto Raines.
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
Historic Macon flea market happening this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend. The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.
Campus Life considering new titles to replace Homecoming king and queen
As planning for Homecoming in November begins, Mercer may have already seen its last king and queen. The Office of Campus Life is surveying students on the possibility of the binary titles being replaced with new, more inclusive terms, but student opinion is mixed. The conversation of moving to a...
3 victims unidentifiable after deadly, fiery crash on I-475
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left three people dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
