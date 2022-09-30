ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia

MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
MCDONOUGH, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market

MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Wreck on Broadway and Raines Ave leaves 2 in the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue left 2 people hospitalized. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. , where the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when he collided into a Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to take a left from Broadway onto Raines.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon flea market happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend. The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Campus Life considering new titles to replace Homecoming king and queen

As planning for Homecoming in November begins, Mercer may have already seen its last king and queen. The Office of Campus Life is surveying students on the possibility of the binary titles being replaced with new, more inclusive terms, but student opinion is mixed. The conversation of moving to a...
MACON, GA

