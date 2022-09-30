HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent study shows that dogs may be able to smell when humans are stressed. The study, titled “Dogs can discriminate between human baseline and psychological stress condition odours” was published in, PLOS One, a science-medicine journal. The study tested whether “baseline” and “stress [odors]” were distinguishable to dogs. The testing […]

