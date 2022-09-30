A friend of this writer’s is one of several volunteer fire fighters in his family, who no matter the time of day or night, the temperature at 100 or 0, when the call comes that he’s needed at a fire, he is out the door and on his way to fight a brush, house, commercial, car fire or any other duty he is needed for. He steps out that door as does every other fireman, never knowing what he will face every day and praying he comes home safely to those he loves who are home waiting for him.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO