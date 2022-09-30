Read full article on original website
ralph whitaker
3d ago
nope I do not recognize my 3 cousins, I'm busy right now I can't talk just bring me a beer after you're done robbing the spot, oops I got to, that's them, my beet is here, thank God it's Friday.
2
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
