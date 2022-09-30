ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

ralph whitaker
3d ago

nope I do not recognize my 3 cousins, I'm busy right now I can't talk just bring me a beer after you're done robbing the spot, oops I got to, that's them, my beet is here, thank God it's Friday.

ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MISSING PERSON – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PHOTO IN STORY

The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 60-year-old Charles DiBiase. Charles was last seen on 10/02/2022 at 6:30 AM in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments (1700 Route 37 West). Charles was last seen wearing a brown zip up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip on sneakers. Charles does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT

The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: LIGHT THE NIGHT IN RED TO HONOR FALLEN HERO FIREFIGHTERS 10/2 TO 10/9

A friend of this writer’s is one of several volunteer fire fighters in his family, who no matter the time of day or night, the temperature at 100 or 0, when the call comes that he’s needed at a fire, he is out the door and on his way to fight a brush, house, commercial, car fire or any other duty he is needed for. He steps out that door as does every other fireman, never knowing what he will face every day and praying he comes home safely to those he loves who are home waiting for him.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HAZMAT SITUATION AT APARTMENT

Emergency personnel along with a hazmat team are currently at The Toms River apartments on Main street attempting to determine what kind of chemical reaction from cleaning supplies occurred in an apartment causing the occupant to immediately lose their breath and end up in the emergency room on oxygen. Hazmat...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO WOODS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Double Trouble Road near Tilton, where a car has run off the road and into the woods. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

