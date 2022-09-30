ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
JOHNSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bottled Water#Natives#Tap Water#Florida House#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ian bringing rainfall along east coast, but what about Ohio?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold tonight but still cool as we fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning. High clouds will continue to build in through the night thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Staying dry tonight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow as the remnants...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Ohio utility crews help restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Thousands of workers from Ohio, along with Kentucky and Indiana, are ready to move into the Hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida to help bring the power back on for millions of people. Utility crews were sent to the south earlier this week in order to be prepared for Hurricane Ian. Duke...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy