The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Ohio woman killed during Hurricane Ian
Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle's 40th birthday.
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring rain to parts of Northeast Ohio, down state and in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hurricane Ian may have dodged the Greater Cleveland, but the storm may leave some leave some scattered overnight showers for Northeast Ohio and down state Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. But the scattered showers could miss Greater Cleveland. “We could see some scattered...
wosu.org
wosu.org
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ian bringing rainfall along east coast, but what about Ohio?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold tonight but still cool as we fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning. High clouds will continue to build in through the night thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Staying dry tonight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow as the remnants...
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
myfox28columbus.com
wyso.org
Ohio utility crews help restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Thousands of workers from Ohio, along with Kentucky and Indiana, are ready to move into the Hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida to help bring the power back on for millions of people. Utility crews were sent to the south earlier this week in order to be prepared for Hurricane Ian. Duke...
Lima News
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida
ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
