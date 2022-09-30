ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ferris over McNair - Boys soccer recap

Martin Schall had one goal and one assist for Ferris in its 3-2 win over McNair in Jersey City. Anthony Ferullo and Kevin Vera added one goal and one assist for Ferris, which outscored McNair 2-1 in the second half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Manalapan tops Freehold Borough to get to .500

Jackson Pfister intercepted two passes -- one for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage -- and Manalapan cruised to a 35-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jason Rodriguez finished with two rushing touchdowns while Nicholas Heckel added another on the ground for the Braves, who...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
City
Parlin, NJ
City
North Plainfield, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
South Plainfield, NJ
Sports
Middlesex County, NJ
Sports
City
South Plainfield, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Sports
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
City
Metuchen, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy