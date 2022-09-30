Read full article on original website
Yasir Wyatt runs wild as Plainfield downs North Bergen - Football recap
Yasir Wyatt ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as Plainfield rolled to a 42-0 victory over North Bergen at Hub Stine Field in Plainfield. Samir Cherry added 123 rushing yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run for Plainfield (1-4) Alameen Watkins ran for a TD and also...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
Ferris over McNair - Boys soccer recap
Martin Schall had one goal and one assist for Ferris in its 3-2 win over McNair in Jersey City. Anthony Ferullo and Kevin Vera added one goal and one assist for Ferris, which outscored McNair 2-1 in the second half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Football: Manalapan tops Freehold Borough to get to .500
Jackson Pfister intercepted two passes -- one for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage -- and Manalapan cruised to a 35-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jason Rodriguez finished with two rushing touchdowns while Nicholas Heckel added another on the ground for the Braves, who...
Football: Karriem scores 3 TDs as West Orange blanks Bayonne
Saboor Karriem hauled in three touchdown passes as West Orange rolled to a 35-0 win over Bayonne, in West Orange. Karriem hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Amir Stewart for a touchdown in the second quarter. Karriem and Stewart also linked up on a 28-yard scoring strike and a 15-yard touchdown.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
East Orange shows rugged side in all phases to top Montclair for 2nd straight win
East Orange’s on-field results after this season’s first three games couldn’t have been more different than the start of its historic 2021 campaign. Winless after three games this season; Triumphant last year, two of those in blowouts, en route to an undefeated season capped by the North 5 regional championship.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
HS Football: Goffney-Fleming has found a home at Lenape, and he’s making an impact
Three high schools in four years wasn’t the plan, a learning experience he says. After two years at Haddon Heights, there was a transfer to Camden. A few months later, he was walking the halls at Lenape. “A kid who’s at his third high school usually throws up a...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
Roddy Morinho leads with 5 TDs as Lyndhurst rolls over Manchester Regional
Roddy Morinho scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, as Lyndhurst cruised to a 49-18 victory at home over Manchester Regional. Morinho gained 215 yards on 16 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Shawn Bellenger to power Lyndhurst (3-2). Bellenger went 8-for-12...
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
