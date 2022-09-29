Read full article on original website
FreeBear
3d ago
When is the Grove mall a public place as alleged by the anti Caruso lawyer? It's pretty low brow to force yourself onto your opponent's private property to protest about him. It's like insisting l have a right to come to your backyard to protest against you.
Reply
3
Quickies
3d ago
He is LA, provided jobs, left a great legacy we all use, he will be a great mayor!!
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
citywatchla.com
Speed is our Ally, Confusion our Enemy
The common ground platform runs right through the heart of Los Angeles but in today's market it is "us" or "them." That's why I appreciate it when gentle readers are not sure where I personally stand on some of the issues that I report on. I'm flattered. Eunisses Hernandez? Rick...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
citywatchla.com
Is The CD13 Race Poised For An Upset?
It's a marquee race—an upset win would be a bellwether political event with deep ramifications. Soto-Martinez, a radical progressive who uses the iron fist of harsh rhetoric, has a chance to wear the velvet glove of persuasion by becoming the “AOC of LA politics”. He can mimic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ recalibrating her more radical positions into a more moderate version of progressivism. That shift helped Biden win the landmark Climate Control legislation (officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act), and that kind of shift by him could help Soto-Martinez win a council district seat, and maybe govern more effectively if he wins.
citywatchla.com
Will Evergrande and Oceanwide Failures Further Fissure LA’s Budget?
Los Angeles is a city wracked by the tension between developer demands and the need for affordable housing. Pretty much anyone with even a cursory involvement in the City’s politics knows this. However, there are even darker clouds on the horizon. Hong Kong-based real estate giant China Evergrande Group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Homeboy Cafe Returning to LAX; Now in Terminal 3
The terminal will also welcome Alfred Coffee, Chicken + Beer, and Jamba
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch LA Mayoral Debate With Karen Bass and Rick Caruso on NBC4 and Telemundo 52
As the November election draws near for voters to elect the next mayor of Los Angeles, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will host a mayoral debate with Rep. Karen Bass and entrepreneur Rick Caruso at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. NBC4 chief political reporter and News Conference anchor Conan Nolan,...
Nina Hachigian, senior Garcetti aide, named to U.S. State Department post
Nina Hachigian, Los Angeles’ deputy mayor of international affairs, was named the country’s first-ever Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy by Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday. Hachigian has served under Mayor Eric Garcetti since 2017. She previously was U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
citywatchla.com
L.A. Animal Services—a “Ticking Time Bomb,” and the Hypocrisy of “No Kill
Animals are reportedly being kept in cages, crates, rolling cages and any containers available as permanent housing and are doubled, tripled and quadrupled in each. Also, unaltered males and females are not being separated, which can lead to violent incidents. Our L.A. City shelters have become guilty of the same hoarding and animal cruelty that it is the duty of LAAS to prosecute.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles
Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
citywatchla.com
Political Mudslinging
This is where the political horse race turns into mud wrestling ― some people feel we deserve better and others just like to watch from ring side seats without getting splattered. The big takeaway from it all is that the University of Southern California is the epicenter of corruption. That corruption is perhaps more to the point of the mudslinging even if it’s not the main issue in the mayor’s race. After all, USC was allegedly where H.R. Haldeman, who was made infamous in the Watergate scandal many years ago, got his start crafting political dirty tricks in student government elections there.
citywatchla.com
There Is No Such Thing as Free Lunch – Vote No on Measure ULA
Unless you are a summa graduate from Harvard Law School and well versed in the minutiae of Los Angeles housing policies, there is no way you will understand the many details of this 11,500 word initiative sponsored by housing advocates and labor unions. In other words, we are flying blind, especially since City Hall has not made any effort to educate us on this complex, 30 page proposed ordinance.
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
californiaexaminer.net
If Demands Are Not Met By Monday, Hackers Threaten To Leak LAUSD Data
Los Angeles Unified School District has until Monday to pay a ransom demanded by an international hacking ring it says is responsible for the cyberattack that shut down district computers. Vice Society, a hacking syndicate, named the LAUSD as one of “our partners” and claimed that “the papers will be...
Comments / 5