Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Gephardt Daily
Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for Riverdale man
RIVERDALE, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from a Riverdale care facility. Tobias Gallegos, 65, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 4390 S. 700 West. He left in his motorized wheelchair after telling a facility staffer he was going to the Riverdale Walmart.
Gephardt Daily
Biden declares emergency in North Carolina as Ian remnants push through
Oct. 1 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration for North Carolina as officials in that state and neighboring South Carolina assessed the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian. Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement North Carolina’s local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting...
