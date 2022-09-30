Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Wichita Eagle
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Mixon ‘Hasn’t Lost Confidence’ in Run Game, Met With Bengals’ O-Line to Build Chemistry
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon and the Bengals' rushing attack has struggled this season. Despite having a revamped offensive line, Mixon is only averaging 2.7 yards-per-carry and has one touchdown in four games. The Pro Bowler met with the offensive line last Wednesday in hopes of righting the ship. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Wilson's solid performance in clutch a great sign for Jets
There were moments in the first three quarters Sunday when Zach Wilson showed flashes of the playmaker the New York Jets thought they were getting when they drafted him No. 2 overall last year
Wichita Eagle
A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers
NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
Wichita Eagle
Does Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Think He’s a Starter? Injured Dak Prescott Seeing Doctor
Staubach, White, Aikman, Romo, Prescott. They've got nothing on Cooper Rush. That's how things stand after each man's respective first four games at the helm of the storied Dallas Cowboys offense: of that group of five and beyond, Rush is the only one to emerge with a clean mark on the other side, clinching such a feat with a 25-10 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon after the streak began with a prime time win in Minnesota last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ win at Bucs was their most impressive yet this season: SportsBeat KC podcast
From the first play, things were different for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay fumbled away the opening kickoff, and when the Chiefs got a Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown pass two plays later, they were on their way to a 41-31 road victory over the Buccaneers. After the game, Star...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Done for Season with Torn ACL
The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized Monday when an MRI revealed a torn ACL for starting running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Williams also sustained a torn LCL and damage to his posterior lateral corner amid Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders — "a significant injury and a long road back," per Rapoport.
Wichita Eagle
Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has waived one of his own draft picks for the first time since taking over in 2020. Former fifth-round selection Richard LeCounte III was waived by the Browns to begin the week. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed offensive lineman Drew Forbes back to the team.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Need to Take Back Their Home Field Advantage
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have lost five consecutive games at home for the first time in team history. Dating back to last season, the Ravens lost to Green Bay Packers 31-30, the Los Angeles Rams 20-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 (OT), the Miami Dolphins 42-38, and the Buffalo Bills 23-20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Wichita Eagle
JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Discussing Health Scare
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt became visibly emotional Sunday after his team’s 26–16 win over the Panthers while fielding questions about a recent health scare. Watt shocked the NFL world Sunday when just hours before the Carolina game he shared...
Wichita Eagle
Bumpy Ride Ahead for Bears After Being Exposed
The schedule and mother nature hid it for a while. The 20-12 loss Sunday to the New York Giants revealed all. "It’s just execution,' coach Matt Eberflus said. "It really is. It’s just execution," Or lack, thereof. Often it takes a game against a comparable opponent to prove...
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Comments / 0