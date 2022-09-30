Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wichita Eagle
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Wichita Eagle
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
Wichita Eagle
Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections
View the original article to see embedded media. After a long offseason, the Atlanta Hawks finally play basketball this week. As part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8. While the exhibition games are largely ceremonial, there is still plenty...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown
The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
Wichita Eagle
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 4
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
Wichita Eagle
My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding
I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
