NFL Twitter reacts to Tua playing four days after apparent concussion

Breakout star Tua Tagovailoa was under center for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 -- just days after he seemed to suffer a head injury on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Tua was back in the starting lineup against the Bengals after he was listed as questionable with ankle and back ailments -- but the injury report made no mention of his head.

Tagovailoa's head snapped back against the turf at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, after Milano shoved him to the ground after releasing a throw. Milano was flagged for a late hit on the defenseless quarterback. After barely managing to stumble to his feet, Tua had to be held up by teammates.

The third-year signal-caller briefly exited the game for examination, but he later returned after apparently clearing concussion protocol. The NFLPA said it was planning to investigate the handling of the injury. The NFL said it believed the proper protocols were followed properly.

The scary-looking episode also caught the attention of many football fans, and their skepticism about Tua being reinserted into Sunday's game was renewed when he was cleared for Thursday night's contest against the Bengals in Cincinnati despite his supposed ankle and back injuries.

Here's what some users were saying about the situation on Twitter:

