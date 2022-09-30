ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

FSCC students learn about motorcycle safety

By Payton Holloway
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3FYX_0iFyfsgn00

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Nicer temperatures bring more motorcycles on the road, so a school in Southeast Kansas is teaching students how to look out for safety concerns.

Fort Scott Community College Harley Davidson Technician Training School teaches everything from mechanical work to safety.

According to an instructor, it’s not always about what you wear but how prepared your bike is for the road conditions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frontenac, KS
Frontenac, KS
Education
Fort Scott, KS
Cars
Fort Scott, KS
Education
City
Fort Scott, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg Middle Schoolers study up on STEM

GIRARD, Kan. – Pittsburg Middle School Students today traveled to the Greenbush Education Service Center to learn about STEM. Greenbush serves learners of all ages through partnerships with schools, communities, and agencies across Kansas. Pittsburg students focused on cytology today. The 6th-8th graders studied plant cells, animal cells, and...
PITTSBURG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Safety#K12#Koam News#Rewritten
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
travel2next.com

10 National Parks In Kansas

The sunflower state of Kansas is one of the more overlooked U.S. states when it comes to tourism. Kansas is one of the world’s leading producers of wheat and is often referred to as the ‘Breadbasket of the World’. But Kansas has more to offer than wheat and the legacy of Dorothy’s shiny red shoes.
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy