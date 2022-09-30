PSU releases enrollment numbers for the Fall semester
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University says enrollment numbers are up among freshman, transfer, and international students.
They say freshman enrollment has increased by 4.9% with 893 freshmen.
Transfer student enrollment is up by 2.4%.
International student enrollment had a rebound from the pandemic with a total of 265 international students enrolling.
But Pitt State’s total enrollment is down 2.6% to 5,858 students.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0