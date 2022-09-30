ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313IvD_0iFyfmdf00

The Rebels are debuting their new Realtree helmets against the Wildcats on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As announced earlier in the week, the Ole Miss Rebels are debuting new helmets against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, featuring a Realtree camouflage design. On Thursday night, the Rebels released the rest of their uniform combination.

For the first time this season, Ole Miss will be donning its powder blue jerseys on Saturday, pairing them with the new helmets and white pants. Below is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans.

The No. 14 Rebels are undefeated through four weeks of play, and they will be welcoming the undefeated No. 7 Wildcats on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
letsbeardown.com

HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...

There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Espn#Home Game#The Ole Miss Rebels#The Kentucky Wildcats#Kickoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ole Miss considered top-10 baseball program in America by D1Baseball

After years of heartbreak and what ifs, one of the most successful college baseball programs in America finally brought home a national championship for the first time this past June. In D1Baseball.com's countdown of top-100 baseball programs, the listed Ole Miss as their No. 8 program. Upon the countdown's debut in 2015, D1Baseball has attempted to asses the overall health of each college baseball program in the current era.
OXFORD, MS
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky falls in Oxford: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip down to Oxford, and left with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, 22-19. The first half for the Cats was one to forget. In what was easiest the worst this squad has looked all season, it was the return of Chris Rodriguez and the play-calling of Rich Scangarello that led the way. Mix in the special teams mistakes, and UK put themselves in a hole from the beginning. Luckily though this team mimics their head coach, and were up for a fist fight scoring a late touchdown to make the score only a one possession game at 19-12.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy