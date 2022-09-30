ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment

By Rob Low
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dFVg_0iFyfTok00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.

A June indictment charged 58-year-old Alan May with 17 counts of wire and mail fraud, plus one count of escape. Now the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help the agency catch him.

May escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood near South Kipling Street and Quincy Avenue on Dec. 21, 2018. He stole a Bureau of Prisons work truck and drove off the prison grounds without anyone noticing.

Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status

Hours later, he used a credit card to rent a U-Haul truck from a Denver facility and then abandoned it behind a Waffle House in Fort Worth, Texas. May was seen at his mother’s house in Houston the day after his escape but a U.S. Marshals spokesman told FOX31 the trail for May has turned cold.

Fraud inmate schemed more than $700K from prison: indictment

From 2016-18, when May was still behind bars, he set up fake energy companies, according to the indictment.

Just about every state has an account for unclaimed property. Investigators say May set up the sham companies in Texas through the Secretary of State’s website and then found unclaimed oil and gas royalties that had never been paid out in Kansas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

May contacted those states and portrayed himself as a representative of those companies, according to the indictment. He claimed that “entities controlled by him were entitled to oil and gas royalties that had not yet been claimed by the true owners.”

Colorado man accused of offering to sell top secret documents to foreign government

The indictment said May then provided the home address of his friend, only identified by the initials L.M., as the business address for the newly created fake businesses.

Then, according to the indictment, “May gave L.M. directions about how, when, and where to deposit those checks,” and he “obtained more than $700,000 as a result of his scheme.”

When he escaped, May had nine years left on a 20-year prison sentence for securities fraud. He was convicted of stealing $6.8 million through a Ponzi scheme.

Investigators say May’s real name is Allen Todd May. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals website or by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopenow.com.

