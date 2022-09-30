Read full article on original website
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
recordpatriot.com
Neighbors oppose proposed zoning change
Usually, neighbors come to city hall to voice their concerns and opinions about a proposed end user of a specific property, claiming it is incompatible with their neighborhood or it will cause traffic, density and noise issues. Thursday at Edwardsville's administrative and community service (ACS) meeting, The Garden Condominium residents...
myleaderpaper.com
Health Department plans to close High Ridge office
The Jefferson County Health Department will close its High Ridge office permanently next year. The Health Department Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Sept. 22 to close the office, 5684 Hwy. PP, sometime between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023. Board members Dennis Diehl, Tim Pigg, James Prater and Suzy...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Mayor Henry resigns
De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
St. Louis American
Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
West Newsmagazine
Eureka experiences water woes as rates catch up with the times
Some Eureka residents had sticker shock when they opened their first water bill from Missouri American Water (MoAm). In 2020, Eureka voters approved the sale of their water and wastewater service from the city to MoAm. Following approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, MoAm acquired Eureka’s water and wastewater systems on Aug. 4, 2022. Eureka customers began receiving their first bills from MoAm in September. Some customers were surprised by the increase in price related to dramatic increases in water use recorded by their water meter. Some bills were as high as $600 with over 66,000 gallons of water used per day.
myleaderpaper.com
College career services will be a big part of Job Fair
There is still time to snag a booth at the fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair, set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. A variety of businesses will staff booths with representatives to talk with prospective employees, take resumes and answer questions.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
AT&T tower's new owner has discussed selling it
ST. LOUIS — The new owner of downtown's long-vacant AT&T tower, the state’s largest office building, has discussed selling it, according to people familiar with the matter. No transaction has been completed, but the disclosure raises questions about whether New York-based SomeraRoad, which in April was identified as...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Field to Freezer program provides deer processing primer
Even before I started deer hunting, I had a pretty good idea about home meat processing. My college buddy Steve had killed a small buck on public land outside of Kirksville, and he requested my help to retrieve it and get it to his dad for butchering. The dad, Big...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
recordpatriot.com
Windows covered at Jacoby
ALTON — Employees from Stutz Excavating spent Friday morning boarding up all of the second and third floor windows at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, because they were becoming unsafe. The upstairs portion of the former furniture store has not really been used by the...
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
