SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Sept. 29

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS SOCCER

New Bedford 2, Barnstable 0

Vanessa Bucha and Ariana Melo each scored a goal to power the Whalers to their second win of the season and second win this week. New Bedford (2-6, 0-3 SEC) hosts Barnstable on Monday in a rematch of Thursday’s game.

Dartmouth 3, Brockton 1

Avianna Andrade scored on a cross from Sophia Gioiosa in the first half. Brockton tied the game five minutes into the second half on a breakaway. Two minutes later, Dartmouth responded with an unassisted goal by Andrade. With 18 minutes to go, Jade Winter hit a shot from 15 yards out to seal the deal for DHS (5-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Barnstable 3, New Bedford 2

The Whalers got goals from Dilson Teixeira and Nicholas Rosa. New Bedford (2-2-1) visits GNB Voc-Tech on Saturday for the City Cup.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Stang 3, Archbishop Williams 2

The Spartans (3-5, 2-4 CCL) pulled out a thrilling 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 16-14 win thanks to 12 kills, seven aces and 12 digs from Mae Lima. Ali James added 10 kills and two aces while Lilly Surprenant chipped in with one kill, one ace and 25 assists. Maddy Rock (one kill, nine aces and 12 digs) and Darian Dias (one kill, one ace and 31 digs) also contributed.

GOLF

Apponequet 257, GNB Voc-Tech 322

The Lakers got solid efforts from Luke Richards (40), Jason Demers (41) and Cameron Poirier (41) at Poquoy Brook Golf Club as they improved to 9-0 on the season.

Fairhaven 268, Bourne 272

The Blue Devils were led by Barrett Becotte (41), Jack Boucher (44), Hugh Boucher (44), Hugo Suprenant (45) and Calvin Downing (45) at the par 36 Whaling City Golf Course. The Blue Devils (5-1, 5-1 SCC) face New Bedford on Monday.

Old Rochester 227, Somerset Berkley 292

Braden Yeomans and Markus Pierre both shot a 35 at the par 36 Swansea Country Club while Gabe Deblois shot a 37 for the Bulldogs (6-0, 6-0 SCC).

Old Colony 9, South Shore 0

The Cougars took all nine points in the match with Luke Butler being the low medalist with a 29. Old Colony (9-0, 8-0 MAC) hosts Bristol-Plymouth and Southeastern on Monday.

Dartmouth 120, Brockton 74

Will Gagni and Jacob Grieve both shot 40s for 23 points while Ian Emery had a 41 (22 points), Mikey Correira had a 43 (20) and Andre Capataz carded a 45 (18) for Dartmouth (7-3, 4-2 SEC).

Bishop Stang 162, New Bedford 57

Bishop Stang 162, Cardinal Spellman 29

Bishop Stang’s Nathaniel Mello was low medalist for Stang in both matches with a 2-over 38 for 32 points. Roger Jackman followed with a 42 for 25 points. New Bedford’s Craig Baptista shot a personal-best 4-over par 40 for 28 points for the Whalers (0-11, 0-5 SEC).  Bishop Stang (10-1, 7-0 CCL) competes in the Vineyard Club High School Invitational Tournament on Sunday.

Seekonk 307, GNB Voc-Tech 316

Owen Webster shot a 46 on Wednesday at Whaling City Golf Course for the Bears (2-5, 1-4 SCC).

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times:

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

