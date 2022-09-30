ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race

A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission considers and makes recommendations on issues relating to the identification, protection, retention, and preservation of historical areas and sites within the City. The Commission is charged to safeguard the heritage of the City by providing for the protection of historical sites and areas representing significant elements of its history.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Another ‘sanctuary city’ abortion ban dies in California after attorney general’s warning

After California’s attorney general warned Temecula against passing a local abortion ban, the City Council in a heated meeting Tuesday voted not to pursue the measure. The council voted 4 to 1 not to include the antiabortion resolution on a future council agenda. Councilwoman Jessica Alexander, who had proposed the resolution to declare Temecula “a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn,” was the only vote in favor.
TEMECULA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT

Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Boulevard Restriping, other Traffic Safety Projects Approved

On Tuesday, the City Council approved several projects to enhance biking and walking in Carlsbad. These projects have been in the works and identified as priority projects to expedite in response to the traffic safety emergency. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Southbound Carlsbad Boulevard, from Manzano Drive to Island Way, will...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA

