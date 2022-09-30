Read full article on original website
Candidate for Chula Vista City Attorney dies
Controversy has erupted after one of the two candidates to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney died.
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race
A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Historic Preservation Advisory Commission
The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission considers and makes recommendations on issues relating to the identification, protection, retention, and preservation of historical areas and sites within the City. The Commission is charged to safeguard the heritage of the City by providing for the protection of historical sites and areas representing significant elements of its history.
Coast News
Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement
ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
kusi.com
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
nypressnews.com
Another ‘sanctuary city’ abortion ban dies in California after attorney general’s warning
After California’s attorney general warned Temecula against passing a local abortion ban, the City Council in a heated meeting Tuesday voted not to pursue the measure. The council voted 4 to 1 not to include the antiabortion resolution on a future council agenda. Councilwoman Jessica Alexander, who had proposed the resolution to declare Temecula “a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn,” was the only vote in favor.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
eastcountymagazine.org
GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT
Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Boulevard Restriping, other Traffic Safety Projects Approved
On Tuesday, the City Council approved several projects to enhance biking and walking in Carlsbad. These projects have been in the works and identified as priority projects to expedite in response to the traffic safety emergency. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Southbound Carlsbad Boulevard, from Manzano Drive to Island Way, will...
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
50-plus SDPD officers quit since July: police union
The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
