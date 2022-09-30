Read full article on original website
cottagesgardens.com
Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan
In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
New Milford Welcomes ‘Good Eats Restaurant & Bar’ to the Neighborhood
You have to respect a new eatery that names itself after the deliciousness on its menu. Good Eats Restaurant & Bar is the most recent culinary delight in town, located at 300 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford at the intersection of Boardman Road. What's impressive about this restaurant...
NewsTimes
New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'
NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford’s Lynn Deming Park
WOW! You're looking at a Shark Tank Announcement Castle at Lynn Deming Park on the shores of Candlewood Lake. This Friday, October 7, on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' this New Milford sand castle will be featured on this Friday's episode as the owners of 'Create A Castle' will pitch their company. Check out their online lesson tutorial.
NewsTimes
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
NewsTimes
IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
NewsTimes
‘American Horror Story’ films scenes for season 11 in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cast and crew members of "American Horror Story" filming scenes for its 11th season in White Plains, NY on Sept. 30. During filming, lights and other equipment were set up around Turnure Park to illuminate it during the evening....
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits
The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game
The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Register Citizen
Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk
Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading to Calf Pasture Beach and then back to Vets Park. Among...
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Shore Line East…Farther East
Imagine taking a train… a one-seat ride… all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic, CT. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen… if Shore Line East gets...
Man, 67, killed while attempting to cross LI street
The Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal car accident early involving a pedestrian that occurred on Long Island early Monday.
Tag sale Minks to Sinks to be held this weekend at Wilton High School
The massive tag sale that benefits Family & Children's Agency will be held Oct. 1 through 3.
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
darienite.com
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
