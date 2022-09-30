ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

Related
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NewsTimes

New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'

NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Food & Drinks
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
NewsTimes

IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Register Citizen

Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
GREENWICH, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits

The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
FAIRFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Creams#Dairy#Food Drink#Van Leeuwen Ice Cream#Bigface Coffee Affogato#Nba#French
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk

Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading to Calf Pasture Beach and then back to Vets Park. Among...
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Shore Line East…Farther East

Imagine taking a train… a one-seat ride… all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic, CT. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen… if Shore Line East gets...
STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDBO

Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say

NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy