Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II incident
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
$5M bond set in double homicide case that includes a child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man arrested for killing his wife and 8-year-old stepson Thursday in West Peoria is being held on a $5 million bond. Rickey Payne, 34, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his wife, 32 year-old Quardreka Payne, and his 8 year-old stepson, Cael Thornton at a West Peoria home.
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
Teen held on $2M bond for Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old has a $2 million bond, charged with Peoria’s 18th homicide of the year. We are not naming him because he is a minor. The teen is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Chris Tillman at Taft Homes on September 21. He’s facing three counts of first-degree murder and a fourth count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
Body found, identified near Taft Homes Thursday; homicide investigation begins
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner is ID’ing a body found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street in Peoria on Friday. Autopsy on the man, Kenneth Charles Bryant, 66, and reportedly homeless, demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck by another person.
Woman hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Peoria. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to West Columbia Terrace for back-to back Shot Spotter alerts of 15 rounds each around 9:30 p.m. While on the way to the scene, dispatch advised there was a victim on North Flora.
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
‘Local Life Chain’ brings demonstrators out to speak their minds on abortion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Sunday, local demonstrators gathered to speak out against pro-choice legislation in a public way. The ‘Local Life Chain’ saw protestors gather along Knoxville Avenue in front of Planned Parenthood, chanting hymns and holding signs. Organized by Central Illinois Right to Life, he hour-long event is a gathering that bills itself as a peaceful call to end abortion. According to a release from organizers, it’s meant to communicate that the Christian community sees abortion as killing children, and that the church supports the sanctity of human life.
Nearly 4 tons of relief leaves Morton warehouse, soon bound for Ian-hit Ft. Myers
MORTON (25 News Now) - The nearly 7,800 pounds donated by those in Central Illinois at the WEEK-TV studios for Hurricane relief has left Morton and will soon be found for Fort Myers, Florida. The Midwest Food Bank says the nearly 4-ton donation is on its way to Bloomington for...
Application deadline approaching for Peoria utility assistance program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The application window for Peoria’s utility assistance program is about to close - at 2 p.m. on October 7. This program provides financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases, according to a release. A total of $300,000 has been...
Bloomington Township fire department welcomes new truck with residents’ help
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Township Fire Department recently purchased a new firetruck, and decided to welcome it to the fleet with the community’s help. The five-man truck holds over 1,000 tons of water. It’s a replacement for a truck they got over 25 years ago. Along with giving visitors a peek at the new vehicle, the fire department hosted an open house for the community to come and see the station. Along with food and activities, firefighters asked the community to help them with the tradition of pushing the newest engine into the building.
Biker club presents check to Crittenton Centers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local biker club presented a donation to the Crittenton Centers to help out Peoria’s children. For the past four years, the Paul Revere Riders have donated upwards of $500 dollars to the Crittenton Centers each year. It started with their wish to help local children, but also do it to honor one of their former riders, who was adopted from the organization. On Saturday, the group donated a $3,000 check from money they raised from doing bike rides.
Streator Fire Department ends partnership with AMT
STREATOR (25 News Now) - The Streator Fire Department will start providing its own ambulance services, ending its partnership with Advanced Medical Transport. In a press release issued Friday, the Department says the change went into effect at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Ambulances will now respond to all medical emergencies in Streator, Reading Township Fire Protection District, and Long Point Fire Protection District. Two ambulances will be staffed around the clock, which will respond from the Streator Fire Department on Wasson Street. All ambulances and EMS equipment will be owned by the city, to which billed and collected revenue will go.
Caterpillar hosts family day for employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
Average price of gas rises while diesel declines
(25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has gone up 26.7 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.05 per gallon per day, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. Prices in the River City are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a...
Bark in the Park comes to Tower Park
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Local dogs were out and about at Tower Park in Peoria Heights on Saturday for the annual Bark in the Park fundraiser. The event was put on by the Peoria Humane Society, becoming a hub for all things pups. There were games, a ‘mutt show,’ paw print painting, raffles, treats and toys. The fundraiser helps the Humane Society support local animals, while providing necessary medical procedures.
“Schlachtfest” brings out the beer for one last festival of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - German tradition was the centerpiece at ‘Schlachtfest’ in Peoria. Hosted by the Peoria German American Society, the event held at Hickory Grove Park was styled in the spirit of Oktoberfest, with the celebration featuring plenty of ethnic food and entertainment. Among the activities on-hand, those in attendance could try shooting, play some bags, or take it easy and roast a marshmallow.
