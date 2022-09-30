ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Roger Houston
3d ago

Iowa can win IF they show up to play. So far, they haven't realized the the season has even started. 38-12, Michigan.

who13.com

Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads

Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy

There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
gophersports.com

'U' Turns Away Iowa in Four Sets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 25 kills on the afternoon while Naya Gros added in a season-high 12 kills with five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her sixth double double of the year with 53 assists and 12 digs.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa

Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington

A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions

(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Burns appeals use of his DNA in murder case to Iowa Supreme Court

His jersey and headset were also laid out on the team bench tonight. Springville sends important message of mental health awareness ahead of football game. Rich and Julie Lorimer lost their son Andrew, who was a former football player, to suicide two summers ago. 1 Year anniversary since Xavior Harrelson's...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

