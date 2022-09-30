ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets announce deaths of two former star players

The New York Jets on Sunday announced that two of their former players have died. Marvin Powell, who was one of the best offensive linemen in Jets history, died Friday at age 67. Jim Sweeney, another former O-lineman, died Saturday. He was 60. Powell played tackle for the Jets from...
Larry Brown Sports

Doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

BYU Cougar mascot goes viral for amazing strength display

The BYU Cougars got a win on the football field Thursday, and their mascot got a big win in the stadium and online for an incredible display. During BYU’s 38-26 win over Utah State, Cosmo the Cougar put on a show. His display involved two columns of folding tables stacked three-high. Cosmo did a pushup and launched himself up to the top of the first tables. Then he did it again and launched himself to the top of the second tables. He eventually got to the top of the third tables and did 1-armed pushups. It was incredible.
PROVO, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive

Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
NFL
Cincy Jungle

2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick flips out on referees over stopped clock

Bill Belichick flipped out on the referees in Sunday’s game between his New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Belichick’s Patriots were tied with the Packers at 24 late in the game. Green Bay was facing a 3rd-and-8 with 2:08 left. Aaron Rodgers attempted a deep pass into the end zone for Romeo Doubs, who initially made the catch but lost control of the ball as he went to the ground.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Ramsey rips NFL for uniform violation fines

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey thinks the NFL needs to get its priorities straight when it comes to safety and player discipline. Ramsey was asked about the Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, and he turned the question into a discussion about fines and league priorities. Ramsey said he had been fined every week so far in 2022 for a uniform violation, once for wearing knee pads that did not cover his knees and twice for having the wrong socks on.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt shares scary health update ahead of Week 4

Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt had a health scare leading up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Watt took to Twitter on Sunday to get ahead of what he said was a leak of “some personal information.” The three-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he had an issue with his heartbeat during the week and had “my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers reportedly make big decision on Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett finally replaced Mitchell Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and the organization clearly will not be looking back. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers plan to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback. The move...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

