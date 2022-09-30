Read full article on original website
Eli Manning responds to nephew Arch breaking his record
Eli Manning responded on Twitter Friday night to a post about his nephew, Arch, breaking one of his high school records. Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, threw for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in Isidore Newman’s 55-22 win over Pearl River on Friday night. The big game gave...
Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans
The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
Cris Collinsworth goes nuts over Patrick Mahomes during ‘SNF’
Patrick Mahomes was putting on a show during the “Sunday Night Football” game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcer Cris Collinsworth was loving it. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions against Tampa Bay. They scored points on six of...
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Jets announce deaths of two former star players
The New York Jets on Sunday announced that two of their former players have died. Marvin Powell, who was one of the best offensive linemen in Jets history, died Friday at age 67. Jim Sweeney, another former O-lineman, died Saturday. He was 60. Powell played tackle for the Jets from...
Doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
BYU Cougar mascot goes viral for amazing strength display
The BYU Cougars got a win on the football field Thursday, and their mascot got a big win in the stadium and online for an incredible display. During BYU’s 38-26 win over Utah State, Cosmo the Cougar put on a show. His display involved two columns of folding tables stacked three-high. Cosmo did a pushup and launched himself up to the top of the first tables. Then he did it again and launched himself to the top of the second tables. He eventually got to the top of the third tables and did 1-armed pushups. It was incredible.
Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive
Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
Cincy Jungle
2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
Bill Belichick flips out on referees over stopped clock
Bill Belichick flipped out on the referees in Sunday’s game between his New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Belichick’s Patriots were tied with the Packers at 24 late in the game. Green Bay was facing a 3rd-and-8 with 2:08 left. Aaron Rodgers attempted a deep pass into the end zone for Romeo Doubs, who initially made the catch but lost control of the ball as he went to the ground.
Jalen Ramsey rips NFL for uniform violation fines
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey thinks the NFL needs to get its priorities straight when it comes to safety and player discipline. Ramsey was asked about the Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, and he turned the question into a discussion about fines and league priorities. Ramsey said he had been fined every week so far in 2022 for a uniform violation, once for wearing knee pads that did not cover his knees and twice for having the wrong socks on.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
JJ Watt shares scary health update ahead of Week 4
Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt had a health scare leading up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Watt took to Twitter on Sunday to get ahead of what he said was a leak of “some personal information.” The three-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he had an issue with his heartbeat during the week and had “my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday.”
Steelers reportedly make big decision on Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett finally replaced Mitchell Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and the organization clearly will not be looking back. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers plan to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback. The move...
Bill Belichick shares interesting information about concussion checks
Bill Belichick has said countless times throughout his career that he is not a doctor and does not dabble in diagnosing injuries, but there is apparently at least one scenario in which the future Hall of Fame coach forms something of a medical opinion. The NFL has dealt with a...
Tyreek Hill has extremely confident take on Teddy Bridgewater
The Miami Dolphins will not have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets in Week 5 as he remains in the concussion protocol. That means Teddy Bridgewater will be pressed into duty instead. One might see this as bad news for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had been...
