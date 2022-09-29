Read full article on original website
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
kvhsathletics.com
Boys’ cross country finishes 4th in NCC Championship race
Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team finished fourth in the Northwest Crossroads Conference Championship race held at KV on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Lowell won the meet with 51 points, followed by Munster with 53 and Hobart with 56. KV tallied 84. Highland trailed with 125; Andrean did not field a full team.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
2022 Influential Women Award Winners Announced
The 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet recently celebrated the region’s top female professionals for the impact they’ve made on their companies and communities. The event is coordinated by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) to recognize women that are making a true impact across our region.
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
wbaa.org
“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation
MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
walls102.com
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
mhsnews.net
‘Why would I be proud of something that makes me different?’
The first time I figured out my culture wasn’t being represented was around fifth grade. One of my cousins told me that for Hispanic Heritage Month, his school did all these different things to celebrate. I asked, “You do this every year?” It felt like other people got to celebrate and observe it, and I haven’t even heard anyone mention it.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Dispute between Merrillville council and clerk-treasurer delays pay raises for town employees
An ongoing dispute between the Merrillville clerk-treasurer and the town council means some town employees will have to wait longer for a pay raise. Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson says she's decided to forgo a pay raise the council approved for her, so her employees could get raises, instead. But at...
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville moving forward with property purchase as hunting discussions continue
The town of Merrillville continues working to acquire land that was being used as an informal hunting ground. The 10-acre property near the Sandpiper subdivision is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access. Shawn Pettit told the rest of...
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
abc57.com
Round Barn to hold a fall market with local vendors
BARODA, Mich. -- Round Barn Winery has partnered with The Collective, a community of entrepreneurs in Michiana whose goals are to uplift small businesses and give back to the community, to bring a day of shopping to Baroda. On October 2, attendees of The Collective Market can shop and support...
hometownnewsnow.com
Boy Rescued from Grain Wagon
(Pulaski County, IN) – First responders in Pulaski County rescued a boy from a grain-filled farm wagon. On Tuesday two Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene following a call for a nine-year-old boy trapped in a grain wagon on a farm west of Winamac. Fortunately,...
CBS News
2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
