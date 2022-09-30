Read full article on original website
Ruethai Vongvipasmitakul
3d ago
Thank you, Pasadena police. You save lives from being destroyed. Higher Power bless you and your family. Higher Power keep you safe doing your job.
the tooth
3d ago
Thanks Biden for doing nothing at the boarder. You paid China with hunter now you can’t correct the illegals. Embarrassment
LAPD bodycam shows officers use CPR to help suspect with gun
An incident that began with officers confronting an armed man in Chatsworth ended with them using CPR to possibly save his life.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
coloradoboulevard.net
Person who Distributed Narcotics in Pasadena Sentenced
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 11, 2020, Pasadena Police responded to seven drug overdose incidents in the City of Pasadena. Three of the overdose victims did not survive. As a result of these deaths, the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Maria Bolanos-Hernandez on September 16, 2020.
328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant
Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
CBS News
LAPD pursuing suspect wanted for suspicion of DUI
The suspect was being chased through Compton before pulling over giving himself up on E. Hatchway Street and S. Vesta Avenue in Compton. The pursuit originally started when the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division spotted the driver and suspect he was operating the truck under the influence. LAPD eventually...
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
California serial thief known as 'Blue Cloth Bandit' arrested in connection to 68 armed robberies
A Los Angeles serial theft suspect known as the 'Blue Cloth Bandit' has been arrested in connection to 68 robberies. He faces upward of 16 counts of robbery.
The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored
Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
