Stuart, IA

ACGC nearly perfect in boys team title at West Central Valley

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Redfield) ACGC placed six runners in the top seven to win a boys team title at West Central Valley on Thursday.

Justin Reinhart and Andrew Mahaffey finished 1-2 for the Chargers. Gavin Sloss, Noah Kading, Lance Bunde, and Bo Arrasmith placed 4th through 7th.

CAM was led by Gavin Clayton’s 16th place run while Carson Cary was 25th.

Boys Individual Top Ten

  1. Justin Reinhart, ACGC
  2. Andrew Mahaffey, ACGC
  3. Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian
  4. Gavin Sloss, ACGC
  5. Noah Kading, ACGC
  6. Lance Bunde, ACGC
  7. Bo Arrasmith, ACGC
  8. Luka Hulse, Van Meter
  9. Alex Davis, Ankeny Christian
  10. Anthony Gibbons, Woodward Academy

Boys Team Scoring

  1. ACGC 18
  2. Woodward-Granger 85
  3. Ankeny Christian 93
  4. Van Meter 106
  5. Woodward Academy 113
  6. Colfax-Mingo 131
  7. West Central Valley 189

Western Iowa Today

Dena Sheeder Obituary

Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Burke) Hepperle on May 24, 1961, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Dena was united in marriage to Dirk Sheeder in...
CASEY, IA
