Read full article on original website
Related
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Texas Man Threatened to Kill Young Black Men, Shoot Mexicans, Feds Say
A Texas man faces federal charges after allegedly making a slew of wild threats online—including that he would go “kamikaze” on law enforcement and kill young Black men in relationships with white women. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer after posting several disturbing messages on the social media platform Gab since August, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said. He was arrested on Thursday with a 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines in his vehicle. Prosecutors allege that under the name “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood,” Copelin posted threats against his targets, including “police officers, government officials, Black people, immigrants, [and] Jews” since Aug. 21. Those threats, according to a press release announcing the charges, included claims he would “blow up” IRS agents, “shoot Mexicans'” he did not believe should be in the U.S., “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate,” and “blow the FEDS away.” Copelin also posted a call for “all strong abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to help enforce the law, “because the government is corrupt.”Read it at Department of Justice
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Oath Keepers founder accused of ‘armed rebellion’ on January 6 at trial
Stewart Rhodes and four associates face the rare civil-era charge of seditious conspiracy for attacking the US Capitol
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents in a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Many were dismissed by the end of the day because of personal conflicts or other reasons, while others were told to return Tuesday for the final leg of the process. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. The trio is not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme, which was broken up by the FBI in October 2020. That prosecution, which was handled in federal court, produced four convictions and two acquittals.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Comments / 0