Littleton, CO

KDVR.com

Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus

An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night. Kristen Chapman reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
CENTENNIAL, CO
KDVR.com

CU Boulder students concerned after shooting

Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland

A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland. Courtney Fromm reports. Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland. Behind Enemy Lines: Chris Maathuis. FOX31’s Greg Nieto visits Castle Rock students. Prepare for rain chances this weekend. Deadly intersection has...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week

Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian

Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
FLORIDA STATE

